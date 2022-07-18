‘Game of Thrones’ Star Peter Dinklage Joins ‘Hunger Games’ Sequel

“Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” for director Francis Lawrence and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Dinklage is playing the role of Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy and the unintentional creator of the Hunger Games.

The cast already includes Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, ‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer and Josh Andrés Rivera, which the Wrap first reported.

The prequel film in the franchise, which has grossed over $3 billion globally, is based on the bestselling novel by Suzanne Collins and is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 17, 2023.

Francis Lawrence returns to the series, having directed the sequels “Catching Fire” and both parts of “Mockingjay.”

Collins, Tim Palen and Jim Miller will serve as executive producers on the new project. The latest draft of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is being written by Michael Lesslie, who worked with Justin Kurzel on “Macbeth” and “Assassin’s Creed.” The screenplay will be based on the work of writers Collins and Michael Arndt (who also co-wrote earlier “Hunger Games” sequel film “Catching Fire”).

Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “Years before he would become the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

The last film in the original “Hunger Games” series, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, debuted on November 20, 2015, and made more than $658 million worldwide. Sounds like the odds of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” being another massive hit are forever in their favor.

Deadline first reported the news.

