“Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage is set to reprise his title role in a film adaptation of the off-Broadway musical “Cyrano” that Joe Wright will direct and MGM has acquired, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
Also reprising her role is Haley Bennett, who played the role of Roxane in the musical alongside Dinklage when it debuted in 2018 at the Terris Theater. Ben Mendelsohn and Brian Tyree Henry will also star in the film.
“Cyrano” was written by actress, director and playwright — and Dinklage’s wife — Erica Schmidt, who gave a new spin on the classic “Cyrano de Bergerac” play by Edmond Rostand about the French cadet with an unusually large nose. Though in the new production, Dinklage never dons a prosthetic nose but instead is chastised for his stature.
Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing “Cyrano” for their Working Title banner, as is Guy Heeley.
Schmidt wrote the libretto for “Cyrnao,” and The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner wrote the music, with The National frontman Matt Berninger and Carin Besser, a contributor with the band, writing the lyrics. Aaron Dessner recently produced and collaborated on songwriting for Taylor Swift’s new album “folklore.”
Dinklage played “Cyrano” in 2019 at the Daryl Roth Theater Off-Broadway. He completed his series run on “Game of Thrones” as Tyrion Lannister in 2019.
Wright’s most recent film “The Woman in the Window” was just acquired by Netflix from 20th Century Studios after its theatrical release was delayed due to the coronavirus.
CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with MGM and put the package together. Wright, Dinklage and Henry are represented by CAA, and Dinklage is also represented by Karl Austen, and Henry is represented by JWS Entertainment. Bennett is represented by WME and Linden Entertainment. Schmidt is represented by WME. Mendelsohn is represented WME and Untitled.
10 Best New York Theater Productions of 2019, From 'The Sound Inside' to 'Halfway Bitches' (Photos)
TheWrap critic Robert Hofler ranks this year's top shows -- and original productions continued to outshine revivals.
10. "Do You Feel Anger?" by Mara Nelson-Greenberg (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theatre)
Female employees of a debt collection agency endure harassment from the boss and other male clowns. The author's hilarious dialogue subverts our expectations at every plot twist, as well as several times in between. Nelson-Greenberg brings a great new voice to the theater. Directed by Margot Bordelon.
9. "Grief Is the Thing With Feathers," by Enda Walsh (Off Broadway, St. Ann's Warehouse)
The playwright adapts Max Porter's novel about a young widower grieving his dead wife. Cillian Murphy took flight through the nightmare of the character's pain in the year's most technically dazzling production, directed by Walsh.
8. "Ain't No Mo," by Jordan E. Cooper (Off Broadway, Public Theater)
The U.S. government makes an offer that black people aren't supposed to refuse in this ultra-sharp and scary satire. Cooper not only wrote the play but delivered one of the year's most unforgettable performances, playing an airline employee from hell. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.
7. "The Sound Inside," by Adam Rapp (Broadway)
Mary-Louise Parker writes up a storm in a riveting new drama that explores the creative process. Will Hochman, in his Broadway debut, is equally fine as her troubled creative-writing student. Directed by David Cromer.
6. "Daddy," by Jeremy O. Harris (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater and the New Group)
Regression and mutual exploitation are the hallmarks of an art-world affair between two men (Alan Cumming and Ronald Peet) of completely different backgrounds. "Daddy" is the play that got the "Slave Play" author into the Yale School of Drama. Directed by the gifted Danya Taymor.
5. "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus," by Taylor Mac (Broadway)
Nathan Lane cleaned up a big, bloody and inspired mess of a political disaster. Mac's demented comedy manages to improve mightily on Shakespeare's worst play. Directed with total irreverence by George. C. Wolfe.
4. "Marys Seacole," by Jackie Sibblies Drury (Off Broadway, LCT3)
Two Jamaican nurses speak across a century and a half to bring comfort to people who don't care about them. This drama is the arresting follow-up to the author's Pulitzer Prize-winning "Fairview." Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz with a harrowing battle scene.
3. "Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven," by Stephen Adly Guirgis (Off Broadway, Atlantic Theater Company
This drama set in an all-female homeless shelter is a female "Iceman Cometh" for the 21st century -- and a lot more fun than anything written by Eugene O'Neill. The play is replete with big issues, none of which Guirgis ever turns into a sermon. John Ortiz directs the mammoth, talented cast.
2. "Make Believe," by Bess Wohl (Off Broadway, Second Stage)
Childhood traumas continue to haunt a family in their adult years. Wohl child-proofed her amazing play by making the kids' overacting an asset. Michael Greif directed them with assurance, and their grown-up counterparts were terrific too.
1. "A Strange Loop," by Michael R. Jackson (Off Broadway, Playwrights Horizons)
The writer defies the musical jinx of wearing three hats: book writer, lyricist and composer. Jackson is superb at all three tasks in this musical about writing a musical. In a lousy year for new original tuners, "Loop" is the real thing. Stephen Brackett directed the stream-of-conscious story like a master helmer.
For the second year in a row, original works instead of revivals were the must-see events of the year
TheWrap critic Robert Hofler ranks this year's top shows -- and original productions continued to outshine revivals.