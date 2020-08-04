“Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage is set to reprise his title role in a film adaptation of the off-Broadway musical “Cyrano” that Joe Wright will direct and MGM has acquired, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Also reprising her role is Haley Bennett, who played the role of Roxane in the musical alongside Dinklage when it debuted in 2018 at the Terris Theater. Ben Mendelsohn and Brian Tyree Henry will also star in the film.

“Cyrano” was written by actress, director and playwright — and Dinklage’s wife — Erica Schmidt, who gave a new spin on the classic “Cyrano de Bergerac” play by Edmond Rostand about the French cadet with an unusually large nose. Though in the new production, Dinklage never dons a prosthetic nose but instead is chastised for his stature.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing “Cyrano” for their Working Title banner, as is Guy Heeley.

Schmidt wrote the libretto for “Cyrnao,” and The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner wrote the music, with The National frontman Matt Berninger and Carin Besser, a contributor with the band, writing the lyrics. Aaron Dessner recently produced and collaborated on songwriting for Taylor Swift’s new album “folklore.”

Dinklage played “Cyrano” in 2019 at the Daryl Roth Theater Off-Broadway. He completed his series run on “Game of Thrones” as Tyrion Lannister in 2019.

Wright’s most recent film “The Woman in the Window” was just acquired by Netflix from 20th Century Studios after its theatrical release was delayed due to the coronavirus.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with MGM and put the package together. Wright, Dinklage and Henry are represented by CAA, and Dinklage is also represented by Karl Austen, and Henry is represented by JWS Entertainment. Bennett is represented by WME and Linden Entertainment. Schmidt is represented by WME. Mendelsohn is represented WME and Untitled.

