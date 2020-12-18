Peter Lamont, a legendary production designer who worked on James Cameron’s “Aliens” and many of the James Bond films, and who won an Oscar for his work on Cameron’s “Titanic,” has died. He was 91.

Lamont’s death was announced on the 007 official Twitter account Friday alongside a photo of him on set of the 1964 Bond film “Goldfinger.” No other details about his passing were given.

“Peter Lamont was a much beloved member of the Bond family and a giant in the industry. Inextricably linked with the design and aesthetic of James Bond since ‘Goldfinger,'” 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said in a statement.

The statement continued: “He became production designer on ‘For Your Eyes Only’ (1981) working on 18 of the 25 films, including nine as production designer. He was a true success story proving that with talent and hard work you will achieve your dreams. He won the Academy Award for ‘Titanic’ in 1998 as well as nominations for ‘Fiddler On The Roof’ (1971), ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977) and ‘Aliens’ (1986). Our hearts go out to his family and all those who worked with him over many years. He will be very sorely missed.”

Lamont worked on Bond films up until his last credit, as production designer on 2006’s “Casino Royale.” Some of his other credits included “True Lies,” “Top Secret!” and “Wing Commander,” as well as films like “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Sleuth” as assistant art director and set decorator, respectively.

Lamont, along with art director Peter Murton, designed a Fort Knox set for “Goldfinger” that wound up being one of the most expensive sets of all time, costing an estimated £56,000, or approximately $6.3 million in today’s dollars. Before becoming art director on “For Your Eyes Only,” he had worked as a set decorator on “Thunderball” and in various art department roles.

Lamont’s autobiography, titled “The Man With the Golden Eye: Designing the James Bond Films,” was published in 2016.