Peter Micelli Steps Down as Entertainment One Chief Strategy Officer

Peter Micelli is stepping down from his role at Entertainment One as the company’s chief strategy officer of film, television and digital after two years on the job, someone familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

Micelli was previously at CAA for 23 years, and the move comes after eOne was acquired by Hasbro for $3.8 billion last year. While Micelli was not involved with the Hasbro deal, he primarily handled packaging and domestic sales for television.

Micelli remained with the company after he was initially brought over by former president and chief content officer Mark Gordon, who left the company last year and segued to a producing deal.

Micelli’s departure was revealed in an internal memo to staff on Monday.

At CAA, where he began his career in 1995, Micelli represented Gordon’s The Mark Gordon Company, which was fully integrated into eOne in January 2018. He brought the rights of what would become Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game” to Gordon, and he also packaged straight-to-series television projects such as “The Rookie” and “Designated Survivor.”

Prior to eOne, Micelli served as co-head of the TV department at CAA and sold projects to and helped develop the original programming slates for Netflix, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and YouTube Red, among others.

Deadline first reported the news of Micelli’s departure.