Peter Micelli Steps Down as Entertainment One Chief Strategy Officer

Micelli led strategy for film, television and digital for the past two years

| April 13, 2020 @ 2:49 PM Last Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 3:09 PM
Peter Micelli

Getty Images

Peter Micelli is stepping down from his role at Entertainment One as the company’s chief strategy officer of film, television and digital after two years on the job, someone familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

Micelli was previously at CAA for 23 years, and the move comes after eOne was acquired by Hasbro for $3.8 billion last year. While Micelli was not involved with the Hasbro deal, he primarily handled packaging and domestic sales for television.

Micelli remained with the company after he was initially brought over by former president and chief content officer Mark Gordon, who left the company last year and segued to a producing deal.

Also Read: Hasbro Completes $3.8 Billion All-Cash Acquisition of Entertainment One

Micelli’s departure was revealed in an internal memo to staff on Monday.

At CAA, where he began his career in 1995, Micelli represented Gordon’s The Mark Gordon Company, which was fully integrated into eOne in January 2018.  He brought the rights of what would become Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game” to Gordon, and he also packaged straight-to-series television projects such as “The Rookie” and “Designated Survivor.”

Prior to eOne, Micelli served as co-head of the TV department at CAA and sold projects to and helped develop the original programming slates for Netflix, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and YouTube Red, among others.

Deadline first reported the news of Micelli’s departure.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
1 of 49

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE