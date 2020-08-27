Go Pro Today

Peter Micelli’s New Management Company Sets Sights On Top-Tier Talent, Building ‘Celebrity Companies’

“The agency’s equity value is in free fall, there has never been a better time to recruit high-end representatives away from their current incumbent,” a sales deck for the venture reads

| August 27, 2020 @ 8:47 AM
Peter Micelli

Photo credit: Getty Images

After top agents at CAA, WME and UTA have made an exodus to a new management venture backed by former CAA veteran Peter Micelli, Micelli’s company is making its pitch as a way to shake up the talent industry and the way representation is done by giving the top 1% of celebrities the company’s full attention.

In a sales deck obtained by TheWrap for the unnamed venture (the deck lists the company as Moxie Media, but that name has changed), the company sees opportunity in building celebrity companies in the vein of Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine that have been able to produce content but also have a clearly defined voice capturing Witherspoon’s personal brand and have been able to branch out into areas of lifestyle and beyond.

The 20-page deck takes aim at the legacy agencies by saying that “equity value is in free fall,” and they’ve become so large that agents don’t have time to devote attention to their biggest earners because of “bloated client lists.”

Also Read: 4 CAA Agents Depart for Peter Micelli's New Management Company

“All the principals of Moxie Media are higher-level and more established in the business than when Mike Ovitz & Ron Meyer formed
CAA or when Ari Emmanuel & Tom Stickler formed Endeavor,” the deck reads. “The agency’s equity value is in free fall, there has never been a better time to recruit high-end representatives away from their current incumbent. We have never seen more high-end representatives ready to leave these institutions.”

The venture would put a cap on the number of clients per representative and offer “Tiffany-Level Representation” to instill the value of diversifying the celebrity’s business model. Micelli’s venture would raise third party capital of anywhere to $5-7 million per celebrity company, then the venture would take a 1/3 ownership, the celebrity would retain another third, and a third party investor would take the remaining third. Investors in Moxie (or whatever the name becomes) will have the right of first refusal to invest in each celebrity company.

The deck highlights the opportunity to attract literary agents amid the rift between the WGA and the agencies. It also points to attracting athlete talent like Serena Williams, LeBron James and Megan Rapinoe as tastemakers and influencers beyond just their athletic celebrity, and it aims to target the opportunity generated by the need of massive media empires to find celebrities to curate content.

Also Read: Hello Sunshine's Head of TV and Film on the Right Way to Pitch Streaming Services

We will focus our celebrity companies on creating opportunities that are synergistic with the massive media empires of today,” the pitch reads. “Specificity will replace the legacy studios and celebrity companies will be the biggest growth opportunity over the next 10 years. Media Empires will need help with curation and premium content. We are designing Moxie Media to fill that need.”

The company will also offer in-house production services that will generate revenue doing individual TV series or films and can generate revenue by offering those services to the celebrity companies.

But above all the goal is to “re-define the relationship between brands and entertainment,” with brands partnering with the venture across multiple verticals, offering brand partnership as a service to distributors or even having specific brand-supported verticals.

Also Read: LeBron James Signs 2-Year Scripted Overall Deal With ABC Studios

“For example, Nike would participate in a Sports vertical, acting as co-financier of development, collaborator during development and production, and a promotional partner during distribution,” the deck explains, citing examples like Nike for Sport or Beats for Music.

Celebrities, it says are the new Mad Men, and one of the four tenants of Micelli’s venture would be to turn celebrity engagement into “direct to consumer opportunities in a post-COVID-19 world.”

THR first reported the news.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • The Card Counter_First look still Oscar Isaac HanWay Films
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
  • Everybody's Talking About Jamie Getty Images
  • beatles peter jackson Photo Courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.
  • Broken Hearts Gallery Dacre Montgomery Geraldine Viswanathan
  • Gerard Butler Greenland
1 of 68

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content