PGA Pulls 2022 Championship From Trump’s Bedminster Golf Course

The Professional Golfers’ Association announced Sunday that the 2022 championship will no longer be held at outgoing president Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course.

It was not immediately clear if a new venue had been selected.

“It’s become clear that conducting the PGA championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PG of America brand, and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver on many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission,” Jim Richerson, the organization’s president, said in a video statement Sunday night.

He went on, “Our board has thus made the decision to exercise our right to terminate the contract to hold the 2022 PGA championship at Trump Bedminster. It was a decision made to ensure that PG of America and the PGA professionals can continue to lead and grow our great game for decades to come.”

