Phaedra Parks made her official debut as part of “Married to Medicine” in the first look at Season 10’s trailer.

It’s been a decade of the series documenting women in the Atlanta medical community. Through the years, the ladies have had laughs, tears and some of the most iconic, meme-worthy moments. Clips of the best scenes from the series kicked off Season 10’s teaser. Adding to those years of memories is former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks.

“I’m probably the sweetest person you’ll ever meet,” Parks says in the video, which was released on Thursday. “I’m an angel dipped in chocolate.”

Parks will be joining the season with an entrepreneurial endeavor of starting a holistic wellness center focused on Reiki therapy. She she shows off her skills by using the show’s cast as her patients.

“I want to do Reiki on you all,” Parks says to the ladies.

Coming along with Parks are newbies Latasha Lunceford and Dr. Alicia Egolum.

The returning cast of “Married to Medicine” includes Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush Harris and Quad Webb. The series’ tenth season starts Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 P.M. Eastern/Pacific.

“Married to Medicine” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Mariah Huq, James Knox, Paul Yuan, Esther Frank and James Smith-Hill serving as executive producers.

Here’s a synopsis of the season, provided by Bravo:

The women of “Married to Medicine” are back and serving season 10 realness. The ladies are all looking to make a fresh start with new friendship dynamics and putting old rivalries to rest. Dr. Jackie is busy balancing her businesses and, with a special celebrity patient in their final trimester, she is working hard while also making time for family and friends as the peacemaker in the group. Dr. Simone and Cecil have put their dreams of being authors on hold and are now looking at the potential of having both of their sons move back home full-time despite Dr. Simone’s desire to maintain her empty-nester status. Dr. Heavenly is working on her unfiltered demeanor while not being ready for Alaura to be college bound and out of ATL. Toya is diligently working on her marriage with Dr. Eugene and focusing on expanding her wine club business. Miss Quad is still working on nurturing her friendships with the ladies while the women are still looking for her to take accountability. Phaedra is making new friends, as well as a name for herself, in the world of holistic medicine while extending her Reiki expertise to the group to mend the broken relationships between Quad and the ladies. Lateasha is making sure her voice is heard and, while building a new sisterhood with the ladies, is ready to walk down the aisle with Dr. Gregory Lunceford despite the judgment and criticism from some in the friend group. Meanwhile, new friend Dr. Alicia is pivoting her career from dentistry to a full-time mompreneur. With so many life changes and drama at a fever pitch, will the ladies be able to get past the pettiness?