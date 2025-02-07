Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry Scrap Universal Musical ‘Golden’ in Post-Production

Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry have scrapped their movie musical “Golden” during post-production at Universal Pictures, TheWrap has learned.

The film, directed by Gondry (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”), will not be released in any capacity after producers and the director collectively determined the film did not live up to its intended vision.

“When all of us got into the editing room we collectively decided there wasn’t a path forward to tell the version of this story that we originally envisioned,” Williams and Gondry said in a joint statement to Variety, which first reported the news. “We appreciate all the hard work of the talented cast and crew. While we’re disappointed we can’t deliver this film, we have incredible partners at Universal and will collaborate in a different capacity again soon.”

“Golden” featured an ensemble cast including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Janelle Monáe and Missy Elliott.

The musical, originally titled “Atlantis,” was set in Virginia Beach during the summer of 1977. Williams previously described it to Empire magazine as “a coming-of-age story about self-discovery and pursuing your dreams, but it’s so much more magical than that. It’s a celebration of Black life, Black culture and most importantly, Black joy.”

The film was set to feature original music from songwriting duo Pasek and Paul in collaboration with Williams.

Williams currently serves as men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton and recently composed music for Netflix’s Tyler Perry film “The Six Triple Eight.” Gondry, known for “The Science of Sleep” and the Jim Carrey series “Kidding,” will next debut his animated feature “Maya, Give Me A Title” at the Berlin Film Festival. That film explores his relationship with his daughter.

Universal did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.