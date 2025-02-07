Where to Watch ‘Heart Eyes’: Is the Valentine’s Day Horror Movie Streaming?

There is a new entry in the holiday horror movie canon coming this February. Like “Thanksgiving” and “Black Christmas” before it, “Heart Eyes” aims to find grisly fun in a holiday that typically isn’t associated with the horror genre.

Directed by Josh Ruben, it will toss some carnage into the usually romantic Valentine’s Day movie mix. The film may, in fact, be exactly what you are looking for this Feb. 14, but only if you happen to find yourself in the mood for a gruesome alternative to the romantic comedies typically associated with the most love-filled day of the year.

Here is how you can watch “Heart Eyes,” including whether or not it’s streaming right now.

When does “Heart Eyes” come out?

“Heart Eyes” hits theaters on Friday, Feb. 7.

Is “Heart Eyes” streaming or in theaters?

“Heart Eyes” is currently only available to watch in theaters. You can buy tickets to local showtimes of the film through the links below, and this article will be updated once “Heart Eyes” is actually available to stream at home.

Who’s in the “Heart Eyes” cast?

Olivia Holt (“Cloak & Dagger”) and Mason Gooding (“Scream IV”) lead the cast of “Heart Eyes,” which also stars Gigi Zumbado (“Bridge and Tunnel”), Devon Sawa (“Final Destination”), Jordana Brewster (“Fast X”), Latham Gaines (“Bridge to Terabithia”) and Ben Black (“Black Christmas”).

What is the film about?

“Heart Eyes” centers on a notorious, masked murderer known within the film as the “Heart Eyes Killer,” who stalks and murders couples on Valentine’s Day every year. The film follows the latest unlucky man (Mason Gooding) and woman (Olivia Holt) to catch the killer’s attention as they do their best to survive the most dangerous and unpredictable Valentine’s Day of their lives.

Watch the trailer: