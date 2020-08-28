Go Pro Today

Phil Lord, Chris Miller to Produce Cuban-American Family Comedy From Natalie Morales, Cyrina Fiallo

Universal acquired the untitled comedy pitch from the two actresses, who will write the screenplay and executive produce

| August 28, 2020 @ 10:22 AM Last Updated: August 28, 2020 @ 10:26 AM
Lord and Miller Natalie Morales Cyrina Fiallo

Getty Images

Universal has acquired an untitled comedy pitch set in Miami about a Cuban-American family from actresses Natalie Morales and Cyrina Fiallo that Phil Lord and Chris Miller will produce, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Morales and Fiallo, who are best friends, will write the screenplay and executive produce the film.

The story recalls “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and follows a Cuban-American woman who returns home to Miami to visit with her overbearing family and attend a wedding, a funeral, a baptism and a quinceañera.

Also Read: Phil Lord, Chris Miller to Direct Ryan Gosling in Film Based on Novel by 'The Martian' Writer

Aditya Sood, president of Lord and Miller’s production company Lord Miller, will also produce. Lord Miller’s Will Allegra will executive produce, as will Vincent Nastri of Bleecker Street Entertainment.

The untitled film is part of a first-look deal Universal has maintained with the directing and writing duo since 2019.

Erik Baiers, senior executive vice president of production at Universal, will oversee for the studio.

Also Read: Justin Lin Signs Multi-Year First Look Film and TV Deal With Universal

Fiallo has appeared on “Life in Pieces,” “Community” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and wrote and directed the short film “25” in 2017.

Morales is known for her role in “Parks and Recreation” and more recently completed a stint on “Dead to Me.” She also voiced a character in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which was also produced by Lord and Miller.

Morales is represented by CAA, Vincent Nastri of Bleecker Street Entertainment, and attorney Mitch Smelkinson of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Fiallo is represented by Brady McKay and Amy Slomovits of Haven Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Lord Miller is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

17 Similar Movies That Premiered Just Months Apart (Photos)

  • Twin Movies
  • Columbia Pictures/Nat Geo
  • Universal/Relativity
  • MGM/Warner Independent
  • HBO/Searchlight Pictures
  • (Paramount/Universal)
  • Showtime/Lionsgate
  • Sony/Warner Bros.
  • Sony/Paramount
  • FilmDistrict/Sony
  • Disney-Pixar/DreamWorks
  • Disney-Pixar/DreamWorks
  • Disney/Netflix
  • Freestyle Releasing/Warner Bros.
  • MGM/Paramount
  • Buena Vista/Warner Bros.
  • Disney/Paramount
  • Fyre Fest Documentaries Hulu/Netflix
1 of 18

We’ve got twin movies from “The Truman Show” and “EdTV” to “Olympus Has Fallen” and “White House Down”

Guillermo del Toro recently unveiled new details for his passion project based on the "Pinocchio" fable, a dark take on the boy puppet for Netflix. At the same time, however, Disney is plotting its live-action remake of "Pinocchio," meaning there could be two very similar movies on screen in the near future. Those two dueling projects wouldn't be the first example of twin movies premiering within months or weeks of one another. Sometimes it's because of studios racing to adapt a popular IP or moment in history, because of scripts that float all across town, or because of sheer coincidence. But we've had years with two mall cop movies, two movies about terrorist attacks on the White House and two movies about talking bugs and fish. Here are some other notable twin movies that opened at the same time.

View In Gallery

Related Content