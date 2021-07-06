Phil Maravilla Named Senior Producer of PBS NewsHour West

PBS announced Tuesday that Phil Maravilla is the new senior producer of PBS NewsHour West, its bureau at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. He will replace Richard Coolidge (pictured above, right) on July 7.

The West bureau oversees coverage of the western United States and, when warranted, updates the nightly broadcast for airings in the west and online.

Coolidge launched the bureau’s operation in 2019 and is now headed to Washington, D.C., to serve as the first senior managing producer for the program. In that role, he’ll be responsible for “PBS NewsHour’s” breaking news specials and other projects. He’ll also play a key leadership role in the nightly program’s operation.

“I’m delighted to welcome Phil Maravilla to the NewsHour team, to oversee our important efforts at our West bureau,” PBS NewsHour executive producer Sara Just said on Tuesday. “As an accomplished journalist and newsroom leader, Phil is well-poised to further the success of our efforts at ASU in better serving our audiences in the West and online.”

She went on, “I’m equally thrilled to welcome Richard Coolidge back to Washington in this newly created role where our nightly broadcast and expanding presence in primetime and with other cross-platform programming will greatly benefit from his unique skillset as a top-notch journalist, field producer and manager.”