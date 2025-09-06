‘Phillies Karen’ Roasted Online After Miami Baseball Game Confrontation: ‘Wouldn’t Want to Be Her Right Now’ | Video

A confrontation erupted Friday night at loanDepot Park in Miami after a baseball was hit into the stands – and a woman, now dubbed “Phillies Karen,” wrested it from the possession of a 1o-year-old boy.

As one man put it on X, “Man, Phillies Karen just absolutely getting roasted for stealing a ball from a kid. Wouldn’t want to be her right now.”

The home run ball was hit near the woman, who immediately grabbed for it. Unfortunately for her, a nearby Phillies fan ran over and scooped it up, then promptly brought over to his young son. Not to be stopped, the woman approached the man and appeared to yell at him. The man eventually gave the woman the ball.

The exchange soon made its way online, where the internet promptly decided the woman was wrong and the dad was right — mostly, as the woman’s seat was near the ball’s flight path, whereas the man had to traverse several seats, where she argued he had pulled it from her grip.

“This is crazy. That dude got that ball fair and square. Put a pin in that moment in that kids life. His future may be irrevocably altered by this event,” wrote Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Others noted the Marlins gave the 10-year-old plenty of gifts after they were notified of the incident.

“A Memory That Will Last A Lifetime: Wow! There’s an UPDATE on the young boy, at the Phillies – Marlins game, whose ball was taken by a raving Karen. the Marlins stepped up with a gift package and the Phillies’ Bader hooked him up with a signed bat! How cool is that?” wrote one person.

Phillies star Harrison Bader saw the little kid lose his home run ball to a deranged Karen.



He gave the boy his own signed baseball bat.



“Phillies star Harrison Bader saw the little kid lose his home run ball to a deranged Karen,” added a third.

While some attempted to dox the woman in question, others rose to her defense.

“The ‘Karen’ at the Phillies game could’ve handled the situation better, but the internet coming together to destroy her life while willing to accept their president has 34 felonies is crazy to see. Y’all more upset over a damn baseball than your rights,” one person contributed on X.

Someone else on X noted that the ball was hit toward the woman’s seat — and the dad is the one who came over to try to grab it.

“It was her seat. This woman has been vilified all over social media when clearly the guy ran over and grabbed it. … I’m so sick of this crap. Why do you think Dad gave it up so easily?”

Watch the exchange between the woman and dad in the videos above, and decide for yourself.