‘Phillies Karen’ Caught in 2 More Verbal Confrontations With Baseball Fans After Home-Run Ball Flap | Video

“Phillies Karen,” aka the woman who entered into a verbal altercation with a father and son at Friday night’s Marlins and Phillies game in Miami, was also caught engaging in back-and-forths with at least two more attendees.

A nearly 50-second long clip shared by Collin Rugg on X shows the woman in question approached one man who heckled her and then flipped off the an entire section of booing game-goers.

The Phillies ‘Karen’ was captured on camera getting in another man’s face for heckling her after she demanded the home run ball from a child.



The woman marched over to a man in an Eagles jersey and got in his face before she appeared to flip off the entire section.



Completely… pic.twitter.com/FvL7KGn2Jh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2025

“The Phillies ‘Karen’ was captured on camera getting in another man’s face for heckling her after she demanded the home run ball from a child,” Rugg wrote via X. “The woman marched over to a man in an Eagles jersey and got in his face before she appeared to flip off the entire section. Completely unhinged.”

Internet sleuths also misidentified the woman as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, who had to address the situation on her own social media accounts. “Ok everyone. I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)… and I’m a Red Sox fan,” she wrote in a post shared on Facebook Saturday.

Phillies Karen gained attention after she was caught confronting the father of a 10-year-old boy who attempted to snatch a ball hit near her seat during the game. After he made off with the ball, the woman approached the man and appeared to yell at him.

The exchange soon made its way online, where the internet promptly decided the woman was wrong and the dad was right — mostly, as the woman’s seat was near the ball’s flight path, whereas the man had to traverse several seats, where she argued he had pulled it from her grip.