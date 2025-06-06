‘Phineas & Ferb’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

Dude, they’re getting the band back together! “Phineas and Ferb” returns for a long-awaited season five on Thursday, with a whole bunch of new episodes to come.

Yes, this should be considered season 5 of the original series, which ended back in 2015. It’s not a reboot, and not a sequel series, but a direct continuation of the characters and stories first introduced in the original four seasons of the animated show.

Here’s what you need to know.

Season 5 of “Phineas and Ferb” officially premieres on Thursday, June 5 at 8 p.m. PDT/EDT on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

Is it streaming?

It is indeed! Though you’ll only be able to catch two episodes on broadcast on Thursday night, the first episode will be available the same day on Disney Channel’s YouTube channel.

The first 10 episodes of the season will then hit Disney+ on Friday, June 6.

When do new episodes come out?

The first 10 will release all at once for fans to binge. Beyond that first batch, a release date for more has not yet been announced. Keep an eye out here though, we’ll keep you posted.

How many episodes will there be in total?

There will be 40 episodes in total, spread across two seasons.

Is the original cast returning?

Yes they are! David Errigo Jr. will take over the voice of Ferb Fletcher full-time, after Thomas Brodie-Sangster originated the character — Errigo previously voiced Ferb in a 2017 episode of “Milo Murphy’s Law” and the 2020 “Phineas and Ferb” movie — but the rest of the cast remains the same actors as the first four seasons.

Watch the trailer