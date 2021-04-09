Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Cast

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Harrison Ford, who is returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, for the fifth installment of “Indiana Jones,” Lucasfilm announced on Friday.

Legendary composer John Williams is also set to return, continuing a musical legacy that began 40 years ago with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

James Mangold is set to replace Steven Spielberg as the director of “Indiana Jones 5.” This will be the first time in the franchise’s 40 years that Spielberg won’t direct an “Indiana Jones” movie.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” Mangold said in a statement to TheWrap. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Spielberg is set to stay on the project as a producer. When the movie was first announced in 2016, it was set for release in July 2019. It was pushed to July 10, 2020, then again to July 9, 2021, and will now be released on July 29, 2022.

Jonathan Kasdan was recently brought on to edit the script after original screenwriter David Koepp exited the project. Kasdan wrote “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” while Koepp penned “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will next be seen in Amazon Studio’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (styled “Mr + Mrs Smith”), marking her first starring role since her two-season run on Amazon’s “Fleabag.” She is under an overall deal with Amazon Studios. She also co-wrote the script for the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which is due out in October (COVID-19 pending).

