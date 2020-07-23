Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Reunite With Andrew Scott on ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2

“His Dark Materials” is staging a “Fleabag” reunion.

The Hot Priest himself, Andrew Scott, revealed during the “His Dark Materials” [email protected] panel on Thursday that his character’s dæmon — a magical animal companion within the world of the Philip Pullman novels — will be voiced by “someone who is very close to me in my real life: a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

Scott and Waller-Bridge previously starred opposite one another on the critically acclaimed second season of the Amazon comedy. “The relationship [between human and dæmon] is all about companionship, friendship, and loyalty and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life,” Scott said. “So it’s wonderful that this is happening.”

The second season of “His Dark Materials,” which will premiere on HBO this fall, picks up following the events of the Season 1 finale, which saw Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) open a bridge to a new world, and Lyra (Dafne Keen), distraught over the death of her best friend, following him into the unknown. Season 2 finds Lyra in a strange and mysterious abandoned city — Cittàgazze — where she meets Will (Amir Wilson), who is also running from a troubled past.

Scott is set to play Will’s father, Colonel John Parry. The Season 2 cast also includes Jade Anouka, Simone Kirby, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“His Dark Materials” is executive produced by Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf, alongside Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathhurst. Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood of New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger of BBC One also executive produce.