Phyllis Coates, TV’s First Lois Lane, Dies at 96

Obits

The actress also appeared in “I Was a Teenage Frankenstein” and “Girls in Prison”

Phyllis Coates in "Adventures of Superman" (Getty Images)

Phyllis Coates, the first actress to play Lois Lane on television, has died. She was 96.

Coates portrayed the “Daily Planet” reporter and Clark Kent’s love interest for just one season on “Adventures of Superman.”

Coates, who also appeared in Republic Pictures serial shows and in films like “I Was a Teenage Frankenstein,” died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills.

Her daughter Laura Press confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alan Eisenberg attends The Actors Fund of America 2006 gala
Read Next
Alan Eisenberg, Longest-Serving Actors' Equity Executive Director, Dies at 88

Coates grew up in Wichita Falls, Texas. She first took on the role of Lois Lane alongside George Reeves as Superman in “Superman and the Mole Men” (1951), a dark science fiction film. The success of the Lippert Pictures film — the first full-length theatrical feature starring the Man of Steel — brought about the production of a syndicated television show.

The first season of “Adventures of Superman” contained 26 episodes. “The Mole Men” also got a second installment, “The Unknown People.” Coates made $350 an episode. She was asked to return for season two, but she had already committed to do a pilot for a series starring Allen Jenkins and Jack Carson, which never took off.

In Tom Weaver’s book, “Science Fiction Stars and Horror Heroes,” Coates mentioned that producer Whitney Ellsworth offered her about four to five times what she had previously made for “Superman” if she would return for the second season, but she said she really wanted to get out of it.

Jonathan Dolgen
Read Next
Jonathan Dolgen, Former Viacom Entertainment Group Chief, Dies at 78

The show then recruited Noel Neill, who portrayed Lois in 1948 and 1950 Columbia serials with Kirk Alyn, to replace Coates. Neill stayed with the series through its final five seasons.

Reeves introduced the two Lois actresses in 1957, but Neill, according to Coates, wanted nothing to do with her. Both were in the cast of the Soviet invasion film “Invasion USA” (1952) without having met.

A chef holds a container with food in it, wears a chef jacket, and stands in front of cookware in a kitchen. He has light-toned skin.
Read Next
Michael Chiarello, Food Network Host and Celebrity Chef, Dies at 61

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.