‘Picard’ Final Season Gets February 2023 Premiere Date (Video)

“Picard” is returning for its third and final season next year.

On Thursday, Paramount+ announced the show will premiere Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, as part of Star Trek day.

They also released a new teaser for the show, offering fans a look at the new ship — the U.S.S. Titan. You can watch that clip at the top of this post.

The upcoming third season will see a major “Next Generation” reunion with star Patrick Stewart. He’ll be joined by LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for the final season.