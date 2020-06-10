Pierce Brosnan to Star in Brett Marty’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Youth’

Pierce Brosnan will star in Brett Marty’s sci-fi thriller “Youth,” an adaptation of a short film Marty directed and co-wrote in 2016, the Highland Film Group announced on Wednesday.

Sales for the film will launch at next month’s Marché du Film Online. Highland Film Group is handling international rights while CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales. The sci-fi thriller is co-written by Marty, Josh Izenberg, and Amelia Whitcomb. Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff and Martin Brennan will produce alongside executive producers Laura Bickford and Hannah Leader, and co-producer Joshua Izenberg.

In the near future, “Renewal’ is the world’s hottest commodity, a procedure to remind your body’s biological clock. Joel (Brosnan) is an ad-tech engineer who is about to retire at age 70, but his company doesn’t want to lose him and pays for him and his wife to Renew. His wife returns in her twenties, but Joel’s procedure goes wrong, and he begins aging rapidly.

Also Read: Pierce Brosnan Reunites with 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Kids 25 Years Later (Photo)

Brosnan’s credits include “The Tailor of Panama,” “The Matador,” “The Ghost Writer” and “The Thomas Crown Affair,” as well as “Mamma Mia!” and “The Foreigner.” He also starred as James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002. He will next be seen in Netflix’s “Eurovision,” A24’s “False Positive” and Columbia Pictures’ “Cinderella.”

Marty makes his feature-film debut with “Youth.” He has directed shorts like “Albatross” and “The Fiddler.”

Also Read: Paris and Dylan Brosnan Named 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors

Brosnan is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman and Viewpoint. Marty is represented by Source | Management + Production.