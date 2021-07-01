Piers Morgan Branded a ‘Hypocrite’ for Princess Diana Birthday Tribute

Piers Morgan set out to celebrate Princess Diana on what would’ve been her 60th birthday. But the tribute did not go over well with everyone. Commenters were quick to call out Morgan’s praise of “the people’s princess” as hypocritical given his “constant takedown” of her son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

It all started when the TV presenter tweeted in honor of Princess Di’s birthday on Thursday morning, writing, “Princess Diana would have been 60 today. She was a charismatic, smart, beautiful, contrary, sensitive, funny, unforgiving & mischievous lady with a massive generous heart. Biggest star in the world but I think all her demons were driven by one thing: she just wanted to be loved.”

Princess Diana would have been 60 today. She was a charismatic, smart, beautiful, contrary, sensitive, funny, unforgiving & mischievous lady with a massive generous heart. Biggest star in the world but I think all her demons were driven by one thing: she just wanted to be loved. pic.twitter.com/NNZYrcoyXZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 1, 2021

Although Morgan’s tweet garnered its fair share of praise, with one Twitter user calling it “amazing,” those that felt the opposite did not hold back in the replies.

If someone spoke about you like this, while simultaneously speaking of one your children the way you do. You wouldn’t stand for it I’m sure. Diana would be mortified at some of the things you wrote about her resilient youngest sons — Rachel (@Raquelita_l) July 1, 2021

Good job she didn't have a mobile phone to hack hey Piers? — Northernmonkey_ ⓣ (@Honest_Reply) July 1, 2021

Question Piers, how would she take your constant take down of Harry and his wife? — Sean Akrong (@sakrong) July 1, 2021

You are a true hypocrite 🇬🇧 https://t.co/kDekm4cQH6 — miss independent 🐕 (@DeppVicki) July 1, 2021

This gobshite doesn’t deserve to speak about Princess Diana or her family. His manic obsession with Harry & Meghan is sick https://t.co/XpozEyo0kr — 💧Elizabeth Marr (@JmarrMarr) July 1, 2021

If only she was still around. She’d have been the first to tell you to fuck off the second you started causing a lot of pain to her son and his wife. https://t.co/13hr8IgcG6 — Dee 🇵🇸 (@ForBallumIWould) July 1, 2021

And she would of smacked you for what you said about Megan you pig looking fuck https://t.co/zBnPvdWy0D — AL🔪 (@re4lhorrorshow) July 1, 2021

She would literally hate you so much https://t.co/Uvoaq24lgj — ok… (@TruthfulBitch6) July 1, 2021

She would hate you for the way you bully and attack her son and daughter-in-law. Keep her name out of ur mouth u troll https://t.co/T8IeEMVzCn — hodz (@hs1308xx) July 1, 2021

Morgan’s criticism of Harry and Meghan has been well-documented on both Twitter and in print. In fact, his most recent piece on the Duke of Sussex came just hours after Diana’s birthday tribute.

Earlier on Thursday, Prince Harry reunited with Prince William for the unveiling of a new statue of their late mother. Despite the contentious state of their relationship following Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family last year, the brothers interacted cordially and even released a joint-statement for the occasion.

Morgan was not impressed. In a column for the Daily Mail, he admitted that he appreciated the princes’ willingness to set aside their differences for the event but that, ultimately, the “warm display of unity” is not enough, adding that “the two men have had decades to practice hiding their real feelings from the public.”

“I’m assured that the division between the brothers runs very deep and very furiously,” Morgan surmised. “How could it not – given how viciously Harry and his wife Meghan have publicly trashed the Royal Family on global television this year?”

According to Morgan, the feud would’ve broken Diana’s heart.

“It’s not so hard to guess what she would have wanted most for her big birthday: peace and harmony between her sons…She lived for those boys and showered them in constant love and affection, and she’d have been devastated to see them shower each other in vitriol and hatred these past few years.” he wrote.