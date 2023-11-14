Piers Morgan Angrily Asks Former Labor Party Leader 15 Times to Call Hamas a ‘Terror Group’: ‘Why Can’t You Say It?’ (Video)

Piers Morgan got even more riled up than usual this week, asking former British Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn point-blank whether Hamas was a “terror group” – then asking him again, and again, and again, for a total of 15 times.

For the record, Corbyn never answered. But to be fair, Morgan never thought the Parliament opposition leader from 2015 to 2020 – who describes himself as a socialist who is left of his own party – would ever come on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” in the first place.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting you to to grace my studio so thank you for coming in,” Morgan said, kicking off the segment with what would turn out to be its calmest moment.

The host noted right off the bat that Corbyn had spoken over the weekend at a London march and demonstration calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

“As you know, it was a controversial march,” he said. “From my point I think a lot of people were there for the right reasons – because they genuinely believe that they want to have a ceasefire in Gaza and stop more people being killed. I understand that. But there are people there – and we’ve seen all the images all over social media – who are blatant antisemites, and in some cases blatantly supporting Hamas.”

Corbyn responded that those people “weren’t taking part” in the march.

“Well, they were there,” Morgan said.

Corbyn noted that the crowd – the size of “10 World Cup finals” – was in London to march because “they’re appalled at what’s happening there, and there were people there who wanted a cease-fire.”

Morgan said he was only “concerned about the ones who were chanting ‘Death to the Jews,’ the ones who were wearing Hamas regalia.”

Corbyn said every rally he’s every been to “always has a group of people there to cause trouble,” and should be arrested with if they are “breaking the law.”

Then it got testy: Corbyn accused Morgan of “minimizing” the size of the crowd and their concerns, and eventually the host began to grill his guest about his own views on Hamas.

“At every speech I’ve made, I’ve utterly condemned the killing of October the 7th and the taking of innocent life – it was totally wrong under any circumstances,” Corbyn said.

“Do you think Hamas should stay in charge of the Palestinians?” Morgan asked.

“That’s not for us to decide,” he replied.

That kicked off an increasingly heated back-and-forth, in which Morgan continued to press on his Hamas-in-power question – and when he couldn’t get an answer, shifted his inquiry to “are they a terror group?”

But Corbyn wasn’t going to answer that, either: “Nobody knows what they are … .”

“Are they a terror group?”

“Look, Piers … .”

“Can you say it?”

“Can we have a discussion … .”

“Can you say it?”

And on and on, until a fully exasperated Morgan, after asking the question 15 times, finally said: “And you wonder why people think you have a problem with Jewish people.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video clip at the top of this post, or the most fiery parts in this clip from X: