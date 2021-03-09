Piers Morgan stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday after a co-host called his commentary from the previous day on Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, “diabolical.”

“OK, I’m done with this,” Morgan told co-presenter, Alex Beresford, as he exited. “Sorry. No. Sorry. You can trash me, mate, but not on my own show.”

The walk-off came after Beresford, who is mixed race, objected to Morgan’s “diabolical” dismissal of Markle following her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan called the interview “race-baiting” and said he didn’t believe any of what Markle revealed about her time in the royal family, including that she was mistreated and became suicidal. On Monday’s “GMB,” he also accused Harry of “spray-gunning” his family on international television while his grandfather is hospitalized.

That, Morgan said, is “disloyal.”

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle,” said Beresford. “You’ve made that so clear a number of times on this program — a number of times — and I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

Morgan released a slew of tweets Monday morning, one day after Winfrey’s blockbuster sit-down with the duke and duchess. Morgan’s tweets were mostly condemning Markle’s claims about her treatment by the royal family, referring to her as the “Pinocchio Princess.” He began by calling the interview “an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family.”

Morgan followed up a column in the Daily Mail where he called the interview a “disgraceful diatribe of race-baiting propaganda.”

