Piers Morgan Calls Meghan Markle’s Criticism of Royal Family ‘a Grenade of Racism’: ‘We Can’t Help Our Skin Color’ | Video

British news personality Piers Morgan is known for his grudge against Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. While speaking to author Kehinde Andrews on Wednesday’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Morgan accused Andrews of “judging [the royal family] by their skin color” before he flared up, “Kehinde, they’re white, you’re Black, I’m white, we can’t help our skin color.”

He later added that Markle “launched a grenade of racism” against the royals that she has since “stayed silent,” which he said is “a form of racism.”

The pair were part of a group brought on to discuss Omid Scobie’s latest book about the British royal family and allegations Markle and Prince Harry made that its members have harbored implicit bias. “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival” was released on Tuesday.

Morgan referenced Harry and Meghan’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey at the beginning of the pair’s conversation. He said, “There is no doubt that when they went on Oprah Winfrey two years ago, they made a series of allegations directly inferring racism by senior members of the royal family, which they’ve never produced evidence for, and white two years later Harry said, ‘Oh, we didn’t mean racism, we meant unconscious bias.’”

He then turned the conversation to Andrews and asked, “Do you not feel that that it is incredibly damaging to people like you who constantly fight battles for racism equality, racial justice, you know, try and fight proper battles about it?”

Andrews made it clear that when it came to allegations of racism inside the royal family, “We all kind of believed it. It wasn’t something that seems completely outrageous.”

“I think a bigger problem with the whole way this has been portrayed is Oprah’s shocked, everybody’s shocked. No Black person I know was shocked this came up in a conversation in the royal family,” Andrews added.

The reason, the author added, is that the royal family “is a symbol of white supremacy. That’s the bigger problem —”

“— because they’re white?” Morgan cut in.

As Andrews attempted to clarify, Morgan then asked, “Where is the evidence of their being white supremacists?”

Further in the conversation, Andrews, whose biracial mother is Jamaican and English, pointed toward the colonial history and present of Jamaica as evidence of the royal family’s relationship to white supremacy. “It’s not about their skin color,” he told Morgan, “It’s about what it represents.”

“The idea that King Charles is the king… my family’s from Jamaica, which is 90% Black people, and the kingdom, the head of state of Jamaica, is this, King Charles is ludicrous, and it is a ludicrous thing in the 21st century.”

The deliberately obtuse Morgan attempted to misrepresent Andrews’ statement and interjected, “Just to be clear, anyone in the royal family, as far as you’re concerned, is a white supremacist simply because they’re white and they’re part of the royal family.”

“No,” Andrews said. “What I’m saying is the royal family, like the police or like universities where I work, they are institutions of white supremacists, not that the individuals… it’s about what they do, it’s about their role in the world. That’s the real case.”

“The royal family should be gone,” he added. “Should be abolished, it shouldn’t exist, if we’re talking about anti-racism.” Andrews’ latest book, “The Psychosis of Whiteness,” was released in September 2023.

Watch Morgan’s interview with Kehinde Andrews, as well as with Tom Bower and Roya Nikkah, in the video above.