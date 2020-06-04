Piers Morgan and Rudy Giuliani Clash Over Trump’s Response to Protests (Video)

"You sound completely barking mad," "Good Morning Britain" host tells former NYC mayor

June 4, 2020
A conversation between Piers Morgan and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani on “Good Morning Britain” Thursday quickly devolved from a discussion about American protests to a mudslinging match.

The two were talking about the new charges brought against the Minneapolis police officers involved in the Memorial Day death of unarmed black man George Floyd and the unrest that has followed the death. Morgan specifically brought up President Donald Trump’s tweets on the unrest, one of which infamously said, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Giuliani, an attorney for the president, defended him.

“The interview is over as far as I’m concerned,” Giuliani said at one point, though it continued for another few minutes.

“You sound completely barking mad. Do you know that? You’ve lost the plot,” said Morgan, adding, “it’s sad to see.”

“No, I don’t! You sound like a big liar!” responded Giuliani. “You’re the one who got thrown off of television here so you have ratings to worry about, too, so don’t tell me I’ve lost anything.”

“You keep going, Rudy,” Morgan goaded. So Giuliani did, dropping the f-word that led to an on-the-spot apology from Morgan for his guest’s language.

“Piers Morgan Live” ended its three-year run on CNN in 2014 after it failed to pull in high ratings. Morgan also appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2008 and won.

The argument devolved into personal insults with Morgan telling Giuliani he “used to be one of the most respected and revered people in America” and Giuliani telling Morgan, “Everyone in America knows you are a failed journalist.”

Watch a bit of the battle below:

