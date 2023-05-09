“Succession” shocked just about all of its fans this year when it killed off Brian Cox’s patriarch Logan Roy just three episodes into the season. That includes Piers Morgan, who complained on Tuesday that the show “sucks” now.

Following Sunday night’s latest episode, Morgan voiced his frustrations on Twitter on Tuesday morning, saying that the death of the character has resulted in the host “struggling” to stay engaged with the series, which has always been an ensemble show.

“Succession without Logan Roy sucks,” Morgan tweeted. “Got to Ep 7 and really struggling to maintain interest. It’s become vegan TV … missing the hot sizzling meat.”

Succession without Logan Roy sucks. Got to Ep 7 and really struggling to maintain interest. It's become vegan TV … missing the hot sizzling meat. pic.twitter.com/y5tatfOjSf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 9, 2023

Morgan was quickly met by pushback from fans in the replies, with many arguing that the death of the character has led to some of the best performances on the show from other cast members. One fan even went so far as to call Morgan’s thoughts “one of the worst takes in the history of an opinion on television.”

It’s also worth noting that critically, “Succession” remains one of the best-reviewed shows on television as it rolls out its final season.

On Monday, it was revealed that, despite his limited screen time in the final season, Brian Cox will still be submitted for consideration for Lead Actor in a Drama for this year’s Emmy Awards.

Jeremy Strong, who plays one of Cox’s on-screen sons, has won two back-to-back Emmys in the category, while Kieran Culkin, whose Kendall Roy is melting down amid taking control of the company with his more ruthless brother, was twice Emmy-nominated as Supporting Actor and will be competing in the Lead Actor category this year as well.