Piers Morgan Slams US Late Night Hosts: ‘Activist Hacks for Democrats’

Piers Morgan took America’s late night hosts to task, calling them “hyper-partisan activist hacks” in the wake of Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” cancellation.
On Sunday, the U.K. journalist reposted a link on X to the New York Post story headlined “The Left Show with Stephen Colbert” that broke down how many more left-leaning guests appeared on the CBS program compared to right-leaning ones.
“This is so damning,” Morgan said. “Most of America’s biggest late-night hosts have become nothing more than hyper-partisan activist hacks for the Democrats — a party that’s rarely been more unpopular. No wonder Colbert got canned. More will follow.”
Morgan’s suggestion that “more will follow” sparked pushback and callouts from followers saying the journalist was seeming to side with President Trump and agreeing he could have a say in what stations should air. Morgan shot back that he did not believe the president had anything to do with “The Late Show” ending.
“Trump didn’t cancel Colbert … [Colbert] cancelled himself with poor ratings, huge costs, and boring viewers with anti-Trump bias,” he wrote.
Morgan’s comments and The New York Post story come weeks after CBS announced the cancellation of “The Late Show” they said was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” That has not stopped many fans from pointing out the show was canceled just days after the host derided Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump.
The president himself celebrated “The Late Show” cancellation and pondered if more left-leaning late-night hosts might be next on the block.
“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired,” Trump said. “His talent was even less than his ratings,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday morning. “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”