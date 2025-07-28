Piers Morgan Slams US Late Night Hosts: ‘Activist Hacks for Democrats’

Piers Morgan took America’s late night hosts to task, calling them “hyper-partisan activist hacks” in the wake of Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” cancellation.

On Sunday, the U.K. journalist reposted a link on X to the New York Post story headlined “The Left Show with Stephen Colbert” that broke down how many more left-leaning guests appeared on the CBS program compared to right-leaning ones.

“This is so damning,” Morgan said. “Most of America’s biggest late-night hosts have become nothing more than hyper-partisan activist hacks for the Democrats — a party that’s rarely been more unpopular. No wonder Colbert got canned. More will follow.”

This is so damning. Most of America’s biggest late-night hosts have become nothing more than hyper-partisan activist hacks for the Democrats – a party that’s rarely been more unpopular. No wonder Colbert got canned. More will follow. pic.twitter.com/biHIQBNCxu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 27, 2025

Morgan’s suggestion that “more will follow” sparked pushback and callouts from followers saying the journalist was seeming to side with President Trump and agreeing he could have a say in what stations should air. Morgan shot back that he did not believe the president had anything to do with “The Late Show” ending.

“Trump didn’t cancel Colbert … [Colbert] cancelled himself with poor ratings, huge costs, and boring viewers with anti-Trump bias,” he wrote.

Trump didn’t cancel Colbert… he cancelled himself with poor ratings, huge costs, and boring viewers with anti-Trump bias. https://t.co/SJ6ZTxiQV3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 28, 2025

Morgan’s comments and The New York Post story come weeks after CBS announced the cancellation of “The Late Show” they said was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” That has not stopped many fans from pointing out the show was canceled just days after the host derided Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump.

The president himself celebrated “The Late Show” cancellation and pondered if more left-leaning late-night hosts might be next on the block.

“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired,” Trump said. “His talent was even less than his ratings,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday morning. “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”