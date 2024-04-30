Paramount+’s upcoming true crime documentary series “Pillowcase Murders” spotlights the case of serial killer Billy Chemirmir and the elderly women he preyed on.

“It only takes two to three minutes of sheer horror,” an expert notes at the beginning of the trailer, which the streamer dropped on Tuesday. “Something really smells rotten here.”

The video features a montage of victims’ family members, friends and law authority figures detailing the initial official reasons for the many deaths — suspected accidents instead of actual murder.

“They said she must have died from a heart attack or stroke,” one participant says of their late loved one. “She fell,” another person says, while a third lists, “Natural causes.”

However, law enforcement eventually realized they were “dealing with a serial killer who was preying on elderly women” since the victims were placed in perfectly straight lines with all of their jewelry removed from their bodies.

“There was a call at one of the elderly living facilities about a suspicious person,” an official recalls. “It was Billy Chemirmir.”

“He was attacking a population of citizens that no one really cares about,” another person notes. “Leaving corpses all over Texas,” the docuseries trailer concludes.

Chemirmir allegedly murdered his victims while posing as a medical professional or maintenance staff member at senior living facilities in northern Texas. He was arrested in March 2018 and was indicted for 22 murders, but was convicted of just two. In September 2023, Chemirmir was found dead in his cell.

“Pillowcase Murders” premieres May 14 on Paramount+.