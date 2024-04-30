‘Pillowcase Murders’ Trailer Spotlights Serial Killer Who Preyed on Elderly Women: ‘Leaving Corpses All Over Texas’ | Video

“He was attacking a population of citizens that no one really cares about,” the Paramount+ docuseries teases

Paramount+’s upcoming true crime documentary series “Pillowcase Murders” spotlights the case of serial killer Billy Chemirmir and the elderly women he preyed on.

“It only takes two to three minutes of sheer horror,” an expert notes at the beginning of the trailer, which the streamer dropped on Tuesday. “Something really smells rotten here.”

The video features a montage of victims’ family members, friends and law authority figures detailing the initial official reasons for the many deaths — suspected accidents instead of actual murder.

“They said she must have died from a heart attack or stroke,” one participant says of their late loved one. “She fell,” another person says, while a third lists, “Natural causes.”

Mufasa the Lion King
Read Next
First 'Mufasa' Trailer Reveals a 'Lion King' Prequel From Barry Jenkins | Video

However, law enforcement eventually realized they were “dealing with a serial killer who was preying on elderly women” since the victims were placed in perfectly straight lines with all of their jewelry removed from their bodies.

“There was a call at one of the elderly living facilities about a suspicious person,” an official recalls. “It was Billy Chemirmir.”

“He was attacking a population of citizens that no one really cares about,” another person notes. “Leaving corpses all over Texas,” the docuseries trailer concludes.

Chemirmir allegedly murdered his victims while posing as a medical professional or maintenance staff member at senior living facilities in northern Texas. He was arrested in March 2018 and was indicted for 22 murders, but was convicted of just two. In September 2023, Chemirmir was found dead in his cell.

“Pillowcase Murders” premieres May 14 on Paramount+.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 14: Honoree John W. Rogers, Jr., Chairman and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Formerly known as the Salute Greatness Gala, the Beloved Community Awards is a part of the weeklong celebration of the 2023 King Holiday Observance. The event recognizes community leaders, businesses, and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, philanthropy and social justice in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Read Next
Paramount's 'Dramatic' Stock Decline Shows a Lack of Faith in Skydance's David Ellison, Ariel Investments Founder Says

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.