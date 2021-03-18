Amazon has announced and set the release date for a music documentary on pop superstar Pink called “P!NK: All I Know So Far” that’s directed by “The Greatest Showman’s” Michael Gracey.

The film will debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 21 and follows Pink on her 2019 world tour “Beautiful Trauma” as she tries to balance being a mom, wife, boss and performer. On that tour she played 156 shows in 18 countries and sold three million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard’s Boxscore’s history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard’s Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

“All I Know So Far” combines footage from the road, behind the scenes interviews and personal material along with moments from her stage shows. The documentary is produced by Michael Gracey and Isabella Parish in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House and Lefty Paw Print.

Since her debut in 2000, Pink has released eight studio albums and sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide and has 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including four that hit No. 1. In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards behind 20 nominations, one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient), two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013 and most recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award (the first international artist to receive this honor).

Pink’s last studio album “Hurts 2B Human” marked her third consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at No. 1 in eight other countries. The first single, “Walk Me Home” marks Pink’s 10th No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts. The track along with “Can We Pretend” scored Pink her sixth and seventh No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart.

Pink is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and as an ambassador for UNICEF.