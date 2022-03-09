In the first look photo at Robert Zemeckis’ “Pinocchio,” Tom Hanks, dressed as Geppetto, admires at his puppet boy wonder and re-imagines a scene that closely resembles the 1940 animated classic.

The live-action film combines Zemeckis’ CG visual effects in order to bring Pinocchio to life on Geppetto’s quest to help him become a real boy.

Hanks stars as Geppetto, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voicing Pinocchio. The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco as a new character Sofia the Seagull and Luke Evans as The Coachman.

The live-action “Pinocchio” will open on Disney+ in September. See the first look image above.

Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz are the film’s producers, with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns serving as the executive producers.

“Pinocchio,” the 1940-movie, was a two-time Oscar winner for the classic song “When You Wish Upon A Star” and for its original score. The film, based on the classic short story of a living boy puppet’s journey to become a real boy and learn from his conscience Jiminy Cricket, was a box office hit at the time and a landmark for Disney animation following “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Disney’s “Pinocchio” is not the only “Pinocchio” adaptation being released this year, as Guillermo Del Toro has his own animated darker take on the story that will hit Netflix later this year.