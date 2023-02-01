Pinterest Hit With Second Round of Layoffs in 2 Months

Pinterest on Wednesday enacted its second round of layoffs in as many months, letting approximately 150 employees go, TheWrap has confirmed.

According to Bloomberg, that total number of laid off personnel amounts to just under 5% of the total workforce. But it’s a deeper cut than last December, when Pinterest let go of a small, but unspecified number of recruiters and slowed hiring.

In a statement provided to TheWrap, a Pinterest spokesperson said, “We’re making organizational changes to further set us up to deliver against our company priorities and our long-term strategy. As a result, we made the difficult decision to say goodbye to some of our team members.”

“Our employees are the heart of how we’re able to serve our Pinners around the world. All of the employees who were impacted contributed to Pinterest, and as they transition, we’re committed to supporting them with separation packages, benefits, and other services.”

No further details about the layoffs were provided.

The layoffs at Pinterest follow a wave of tech and media industry job cuts over last the several months. In 2022, Twitter, Stripe, and Doordash were among the over 1,000 tech companies that laid off nearly 154,000 workers, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks the job situation in the tech industry.

Amazon and Google meanwhile axed more than 30,000 jobs combined. Facebook’s parent company Meta announced an 11,000-person layoff in early November.