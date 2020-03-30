Opera Singer Plácido Domingo Hospitalized in Mexico With Coronavirus

The 79-year-old tenor announced he tested positive on March 22

Opera star Plácido Domingo is hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico with the coronavirus.

Per CNN, his spokesperson said, “He is doing well and is responding to treatment.”

On March 22, the music legend used his Facebook page to share the news of his diagnosis with fans. He wrote, “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Coronavirus. My family and I are all in self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary. Currently, we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.”

The tenor went on to encourage his followers to take the threat of the pandemic seriously and listen to experts.

“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can! Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, an investigation conducted by the Los Angeles Opera found that Domingo engaged in “inappropriate conduct” with women between 1986 and 2019, when he resigned as the L.A. Opera’s general director.

A representative for Domingo did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

