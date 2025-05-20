‘Platonic’ Season 2 Sets August Premiere Date at Apple TV+

“Platonic” Season 2 will debut on Apple TV+ later this summer.

The second installment of the Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne-led series will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 6, the streamer announced Tuesday. The first two episodes of the ten-episode season will debut on Aug. 6 with new episodes dropping every Wednesday until Oct. 1.

In the date announcement, Rogen’s Will and Byrne’s Sylvia can be seen riding in the back of a golf cart to a group of golfers. While both Will and Sylvia are beginners, Will takes a big swing — that ends up hitting their friend smack in the eye, leading the entire group to spiral.

The August premiere marks just over two years after “Platonic” premiered its first season in May 2023.

“Platonic” Season 1 sees Will and Sylvia, a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife, reconnecting a long rift, per the official logline, with the duo’s friendship becoming all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.

The end of Season 1 featured a flash forward a year later, which sees Will settled into his new life in San Diego. In the Season 1 finale, Will got engaged to his co-worker and Sylvia agreed to plan their wedding.

Season 2 will Rogen and Byrne reprise their roles as Will and Sylvia, while Luke Macfarlane returns as Sylvia’s husband, Charlie and Carla Gallo reprises her role as Sylvia’s friend, Katie. The new installment will also introduce Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett as guest stars.

“Platonic” is cocreated, directed and cowritten by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, and is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce with Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures.

Stoller recently had a cameo on Rogen’s “The Studio,” which Rogen and Goldberg wrote, directed and executive produced.