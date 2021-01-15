Politico announced Friday that as of next Tuesday, the Playbook newsletter will be authored by Ryan Lizza, Rachael Bade, Tara Palmeri and Eugene Daniels.

The announcement comes one day after Politico came under fire for allowing conservative commentator Ben Shapiro to guest author Thursday’s edition of the morning newsletter, which sets a tone for each day’s political discussion.

Lizza has been with Politico as chief White House correspondent since 2019. Bade and Palmeri are both returning alumni. Daniels is a reporter for the outlet.

The four of them are replacing outgoing Politico heavyweights Jake Sherman, Anna Palmer and John Bresnahan, who struck out on their own to create a Playbook competitor. Their new venture, Punchbowl News, launched earlier this month, at the same time Politico was running Playbook with guest authors like Kara Swisher, Ken Burns, Chris Hayes and Shapiro.

Politico’s press shop confirmed the announcement of the four new authors on Twitter Friday following a report from Vanity Fair.

When Sherman, Palmer and Bresnahan departed last year, Politico released a statement saying the brand wished the trio “the best” in their then-unnamed endeavor.

“Smart, revelatory, and insider coverage of the Washington village is synonymous with the Politico brand and Playbook is at the heart of it,” the spokesperson went on at the time. “We have enormous ambition for the Playbook franchise headed into 2021 and beyond, as well as for Huddle, our Capitol Hill focused newsletter. Look for some exciting news on both fronts this month.”