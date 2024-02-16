Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Players’ Soundtrack

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix delivered their latest star-studded rom-com, “Players.” Golden Globe-winning “Jane the Virgin” and “Not Dead Yet” actress Gina Rodriguez stars as Mack, a sports-obsessed writer in New York who loves running complex hook-up plays with her right-hand-man Adam (Daman Wayans Jr., “New Girl”) and their friends — until she falls for one of their marks (Tom Ellis, “Lucifer”).
Naturally, the hook-up crew spends a lot of time partying, and Mack spends just as much time swooning, which means the “Players” soundtrack ranges from catchy, high-energy bar songs to under-the-radar hidden gems to fall in love to.
Read on for a complete guide to all the songs in the “Players” soundtrack, from the needle drops to Jeff Cardoni’s score.
- “Man Quest” by Floyd Wonder
- “Green Light” by Lady Bri
- “Show Ya How” by Claire Guerreso
- “Slinky” (ft. Charles Walker) by The Dynamites
- “Freak” by Sofi Tukker
- “Feelin’ It” by Danger Twins
- “We Out Here” by Atomic Drum Assembly
- “Like Wow” by Baybe
- “Testimony” by Kronos Quartet
- “Working Woman” by Gizelle Smith & The Mighty Mocambos
- “Something in the Water” by Jones
- “Bounce” by Kali J
- “Praise” by Lady Bri
- “Breathe” by Cinematic Orchestra
- “Girls Gotta” by Danger Twins
- “Know That I Know” by Lakestreet Drive
If you’re looking for the instrumental “Players” soundtrack by “Silicon Valley” and “How I Met Your Father” composer Jeff Cardoni, you can listen to the score in the playlist below.
