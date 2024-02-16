Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Players’ Soundtrack

Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis star in Netflix’s latest rom-com

Gina Rodriguez smiles and raises a glass to cheers in a still image from Netflix's Players
Gina Rodriguez as Mack in "Players". ( K.C. Bailey/Netflix)

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix delivered their latest star-studded rom-com, “Players.” Golden Globe-winning “Jane the Virgin” and “Not Dead Yet” actress Gina Rodriguez stars as Mack, a sports-obsessed writer in New York who loves running complex hook-up plays with her right-hand-man Adam (Daman Wayans Jr., “New Girl”) and their friends — until she falls for one of their marks (Tom Ellis, “Lucifer”).

Naturally, the hook-up crew spends a lot of time partying, and Mack spends just as much time swooning, which means the “Players” soundtrack ranges from catchy, high-energy bar songs to under-the-radar hidden gems to fall in love to.

Read on for a complete guide to all the songs in the “Players” soundtrack, from the needle drops to Jeff Cardoni’s score.

(K.C. Bailey/Netflix)
  • “Man Quest” by Floyd Wonder
  • “Green Light” by Lady Bri
  • “Show Ya How” by Claire Guerreso
  • “Slinky” (ft. Charles Walker) by The Dynamites
  • “Freak” by Sofi Tukker
  • “Feelin’ It” by Danger Twins
  • “We Out Here” by Atomic Drum Assembly
  • “Like Wow” by Baybe
  • “Testimony” by Kronos Quartet
  • “Working Woman” by Gizelle Smith & The Mighty Mocambos
  • “Something in the Water” by Jones
  • “Bounce” by Kali J
  • “Praise” by Lady Bri
  • “Breathe” by Cinematic Orchestra
  • “Girls Gotta” by Danger Twins
  • “Know That I Know” by Lakestreet Drive

If you’re looking for the instrumental “Players” soundtrack by “Silicon Valley” and “How I Met Your Father” composer Jeff Cardoni, you can listen to the score in the playlist below.

top-romantic-comedies-by-state
Read Next
The Most Popular Rom-Com in Every State | Infographic

Haleigh Foutch

Haleigh has been on the film, TV and entertainment beat for over a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2022 after nearly 10 years at Collider, where she built out the horror vertical and worked in a variety of roles from Content Strategy to Managing Editor. Haleigh also co-created “The Witching Hour” podcast, lent her horror…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.