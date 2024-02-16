Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Players’ Soundtrack

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix delivered their latest star-studded rom-com, “Players.” Golden Globe-winning “Jane the Virgin” and “Not Dead Yet” actress Gina Rodriguez stars as Mack, a sports-obsessed writer in New York who loves running complex hook-up plays with her right-hand-man Adam (Daman Wayans Jr., “New Girl”) and their friends — until she falls for one of their marks (Tom Ellis, “Lucifer”).

Naturally, the hook-up crew spends a lot of time partying, and Mack spends just as much time swooning, which means the “Players” soundtrack ranges from catchy, high-energy bar songs to under-the-radar hidden gems to fall in love to.

Read on for a complete guide to all the songs in the “Players” soundtrack, from the needle drops to Jeff Cardoni’s score.

(K.C. Bailey/Netflix)

“Man Quest” by Floyd Wonder

“Green Light” by Lady Bri

“Show Ya How” by Claire Guerreso

“Slinky” (ft. Charles Walker) by The Dynamites

“Freak” by Sofi Tukker

“Feelin’ It” by Danger Twins

“We Out Here” by Atomic Drum Assembly

“Like Wow” by Baybe

“Testimony” by Kronos Quartet

“Working Woman” by Gizelle Smith & The Mighty Mocambos

“Something in the Water” by Jones

“Bounce” by Kali J

“Praise” by Lady Bri

“Breathe” by Cinematic Orchestra

“Girls Gotta” by Danger Twins

“Know That I Know” by Lakestreet Drive

If you’re looking for the instrumental “Players” soundtrack by “Silicon Valley” and “How I Met Your Father” composer Jeff Cardoni, you can listen to the score in the playlist below.