‘Tis the season to be watching romantic comedies, but what’s the best romantic comedy? While a definitive answer may be hard to come by (especially amongst couples), TheWrap has a neat little infographic that sheds some light on viewer tastes by state to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Indeed, see below for the most popular rom-com in every state.

California is partial to 2018’s smash hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” while Texas falls for 2011’s Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy “Just Go With It.” In New York, meanwhile, tastes trend toward Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” while Florida sparks to a classic: the Julia Roberts-led “Pretty Woman.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” is tops in more states than any other film – eight in total – followed by a tie between “To All the Boys,” the Kate Hudson-Matthew McConaughey vehicle “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and the Kristen Wiig-fronted R-rated comedy “Bridesmaids,” all of which scored six states.

And the only state to choose Reese Witherspoon’s “Sweet Home Alabama” was, you guessed it, Alabama.

Data for this infographic was assembled using Likewise, the Bill Gates-backed platform that combines real-time preference data with AI to offer highly curated and personalized recommendations. The data was assembled from the six million Likewise users.

In addition to assembling a list of the top rom-coms by state, we’ve also got the top rom-coms by generation. Gen Z sparks to “To All the Boys,” while Millennials and Gen X favor the Kristen Wiig-fronted R-rated comedy “Bridesmaids” and Boomers still adore “Pretty Woman.”

Take a look below, and here’s hoping this sparks some inspiration for your Valentine’s Day watch.

The most popular romantic comedies by state (Data provided by Likewise)