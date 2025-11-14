‘Pluribus’ Star’s Romantasy ‘Winds of Wycaro’ Novels Drop a Very Real Excerpt on Apple Books

Vince Gilligan’s latest series “Pluribus” follows a best-selling romantasy author Carol Sturka — a woman who happens to be immune from a virus that turned the whole world happy. Now the first 11 pages of her fictional romantasy novel are available to read exclusively through Apple Books.

Carol, played by Rhea Seehorn who also starred in Gilligan’s “Better Call Saul,” is one of 12 people on Earth who have been exempt from “The Joining” — a virus that has turned every person of Earth into a positive Pollyanna.

Apple revealed Friday in a cheeky bit of advertising that an exclusive excerpt from Carol’s novel is now available to fans for free on Apple Books.

The Apple Books description of “Bloodsong of Wycaro” calls it the fourth book in the author’s epic “Winds of Wycaro” romantasy series . Fans can download a full chapter of the book (“Chapter Sixteen: The Isle of Sanantes”) and a foreward from the author for free.

“Bloodsong is a treatise on heartbreak and grief. You know I am on record for despising ‘spoilers’ in any form, that my preference would be to let events unfold in their own time through Lucasia’s anguished eyes. But I also understand that’s not everyone’s preference,” Sturga “writes” in the excerpt’s foreward. “Different strokes for different folks. How hellish would the world be if we all thought exactly the same?!”

“Both my manager and agent think I have lost my mind, but I’m going to do something that is antithetical to capitalism: give my work away for free,” she continued. “A bit of it, anyway. I say this with love: I am honestly getting a bit exhausted by this cyclocane of emotion. Some people like to eat their dessert first, I guess. If you’re one of them, the following sneak peek is for you.”

She said that the chapter may not have the same impact as it would if you read the previous 213 pages of the novel, but she decided to give people the “hot fudge sundae” early anyway.

The first three episodes of “Pluribus” are available to stream on Apple TV. New episodes of the sci-fi series will be available on the platform on Fridays.