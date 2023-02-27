In celebration of Pokémon Day, Netflix and The Pokémon Company announced on Monday they’re teaming up for a new stop-motion animated series called “Pokémon Concierge,” revealing a short teaser for the new show.

Expanding the Pokémon world, the story follows Haru, a concierge at the “Pokémon Resort,” and her interactions with Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests. You can see her hanging with Psyduck in the first teaser video above.

The ambitious project is a collaboration between Netflix, The Pokémon Company and dwarf studios, which is handling production.

“Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with ‘Pokémon Concierge,’ an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company,” Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia, said in a statement. “We’re also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise.”

The last major Hollywood project from The Pokémon Company was the 2019 Warner Bros. film “Detective Pikachu,” for which a sequel remains in development. That project was live-action with CG elements.