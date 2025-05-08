‘Poker Face’ Season 1 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 2

If your memory of what happened in Season 1 of “Poker Face” is a bit fuzzy, here are the key plot points from the Peacock series, including why Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) is hiding out from the mob, who’s the big boss gunning for her and why she has an in at the FBI.

The first three episodes of Season 2 premiere Thursday, May 8 on Peacock.

Why was Charlie on the run from the mob?

In the Season 1 opener, Charlie deduced that Sterling Foster Jr. (Adrien Brody) killed her friend Natalie Hill (Dascha Polanco), a housekeeper at the casino where they both worked, to cover up the unsavory business of a Russian client. After she confronted Sterling, he jumped to his death from the casino penthouse. His father, casino owner Sterling Foster Sr. (Ron Perlman), swore revenge on Charlie and ordered a hit on her.

Who was chasing Charlie all through Season 1?

Foster’s right-hand man Cliff LeGrand (Benjamin Bratt) headed up the hunt for Charlie, but he kept just missing her. When Foster learned his son had been plotting against him, he wanted to call off the hit and get Charlie to work for him.

But Cliff, who had been secretly working for rival mobster Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman), had other plans: He killed Foster and tried to frame Charlie for the crime. Charlie proved that he was the one who killed Foster, and Season 1 ended with Cliff arrested and in jail for the murder.

Who is Charlie running from now?

In the Season 1 finale, Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman), the head of five mob families, called Charlie with the same job offer Foster had made, but Charlie turned it down.

That meant she had angered a different mob boss, who also wanted her dead, and had to keep living off the grid and keep taking anonymous, odd jobs around the country.

How did Charlie get an in at the FBI?

While working at a retirement home in the “Time of the Monkey” episode, Charlie befriended two elderly hippies (Judith Light and S. Epatha Merkerson) who had just bumped off Gabe, their former cult leader. Turns out Gabe (aka Ben) was in witness protection, so his death brought agent Luca Clark (Simon Helberg) to investigate. After Charlie solves the case, Luca gives her his card and tells her to call if she ever needs his help. When she was framed for Foster’s murder, it was time to call in the federal cavalry.

All episodes of Season 1 of "Poker Face" is now streaming on Peacock. The first three episodes of Season 2 premiere Thursday, May 8 on Peacock.