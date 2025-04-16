Natasha Lyonne Calls ‘Bull’ on Cynthia Erivo in First Trailer for ‘Poker Face’ Season 2

Natasha Lyonne returns as off-kilter detective Charlie Cale in “Poker Face” Season 2. The wacky casino worker with a keen ability to tell whether someone is lying has found herself in the middle of more trouble and murder mysteries.

“I can tell when someone’s lying,” Charlie (Lyonne) says in the Wednesday trailer for the series as she tries to sniff out Cynthia Erivo’s true identity. “It’s a thing I do, so who are you?”

This season features a slew of top tier guest stars. Charlie calls “bull” on Erivo’s ‘Felicity Price’ in the trailer, while John Mulaney appears as an FBI agent and Please Don’t Destroy’s Ben Marshall almost catches himself on fire with a blowtorch. Charlie can also be seen telling John Cho’s character that no one can stump her. “Game on Charlie Cale,” the alleged professional liar replies. “I’m going to be the first.”

In addition to the aforementioned guests, Season 2 will star Adrienne C. Moore, Alia Shawkat, B.J. Novak, Carol Kane, Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, David Krumholtz, Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, Ego Nwodim, Gaby Hoffmann, Geraldine Viswanathan, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, John Cho, Kathrine Narducci, Kevin Corrigan, Lauren Tom, Lili Taylor, Margo Martindale, Natasha Leggero, Patti Harrison, Rhea Perlman, Richard Kind, Sam Richardson, Sherry Cola, Simon Helberg and Simon Rex. There will be 12 hourlong episodes in this new season.

This time around, Charlie must figure out how to enjoy this crazy journey and the zany characters she meets along the way. There’s alligators, baseball games, magic shows for kids and even a kiss in store for the investigator as she travels across the United States.

“Poker Face” is created, written, directed and executive produced by Rian Johnson with Tony Tost serving as the series’ showrunner and EP. Leading lady Lyonne also directs, writes and executive produces. Other EPs include Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman. “Poker Face” is produced by T-Street and Animal Pictures and comes from T-Street and MRC.

“Poker Face” Season 2 premieres May 8 on Peacock.