Election Burnout? Americans Aren’t Craving Political Entertainment Like They Used To | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

While specific titles like “Veep” and “The West Wing” have surged in 2024, Americans’ share of attention for scripted political shows is far lower than it was in 2020

Parrot Analytics Logo
veep
"Veep" (HBO)

It’s not obvious whether or not we would expect audiences to have higher demand for scripted political content around elections. On the one hand, a majority of people aren’t political junkies and only seriously tune in to national political news around election season.

It is not hard to imagine people seeking out fictionalized content as a way of processing real-world events. On the flip side, it is equally plausible, given the non-stop coverage and political ads during election season, that people might already have had their fill of political content and could avoid fictionalized political stories.

During the last presidential election year in 2020, the share of audience demand for scripted political shows (i.e.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.