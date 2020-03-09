Politico, Washington Post Ask CPAC Reporters to Self-Quarantine

After news broke that an attendee of February’s Conservative Political Action Conference has been confirmed to have coronavirus, news outlets including Politico and The Washington Post have requested reporters who covered the event self-quarantine.

“We are in regular communication with them and are taking all necessary steps to ensure their safety,” a memo to Politico staff reviewed by TheWrap said of those who covered the event in National Harbor, Maryland, from Feb. 26 to 29.

Also Read: CNN Defends Calling Coronavirus a 'Pandemic' When World Health Organization Has Yet to Do So (Video)

That memo added: “Out of an abundance of caution, they have been asked to self-quarantine and work remotely for the duration of the incubation period. Self-quarantine of well individuals who may have been exposed is simply a precautionary measure that helps mitigate spread of the virus and is a step that we will continue moving forward. We understand that this news may be jarring, but it’s important to recognize that this was a large conference and that the risk of transmission for employees who were not in close contact with the infected individual is extraordinarily low.”

Similarly, the Post asked any employees or contractors who covered either CPAC or the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Conference to self-quarantine for seven days.

In an all-staff memo, the Post’s vice president of human resources, Wayne Connell, added, “Additionally, all public spaces in our DC headquarters are being thoroughly cleaned tonight (Sunday), including elevator cabs, buttons, and lobbies, stairwells, conference rooms, and tabletops on all floors. We will also continue supplying disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer in conference rooms and other public spaces.”

Connell also encouraged anyone who might be feeling sick to just stay home.

Sen. Ted Cruz also said Sunday he will self-quarantine after he learned that he came in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus at the conference.