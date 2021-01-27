Pope Francis Doc ‘Francesco’ Acquired by Discovery+

Discovery+, the non-fiction subscription streaming service, has acquired and will globally launch the documentary film “Francesco” about Pope Francis.

“Francesco” will provide an intimate look at His Holiness and his approach to complex issues like climate change, migration and refugees, female empowerment, sexual abuse and LBGTQ issues, the pandemic and border walls. The film features interviews with his nephew Jose Ignacio Bergoglio and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, as well as Juan Carlos Cruz, a victim and activist for survivors of sexual abuse, and Sister Norma Pimentel, an advocate for refugees.

The documentary film will begin streaming globally at the start of Holy Week on March 28, following an opening in virtual cinemas.

Oscar-nominated director and producer Evgeny Afineevksy directs “Francesco.” Producers are Afineevksy, Den Tolmor, Eric Esrailian and Teri Schwartz, while Ted Hope, Colleen Camp, Mark Monroe, Tomáš Srovnal, Michelle Bertrán Neve, Svetlana Chistyakova, Bonnie Abaunza, Bohdan Batruch, Regina K. Scully, Elba Luis Lugo, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Robert Fyvolent executive produced.

“It is an honor to host the global premiere of ‘Francesco’ on discovery+, spotlighting an intimate look at one of the world’s most beloved and influential leaders, Pope Francis,” Lisa Holme, Group SVP of content and commercial strategy for Discovery, Inc., said. “We are thrilled to work with a powerful storyteller like Evgeny on this important project, which is emblematic of our ability to expand our documentary programming aperture on discovery+ to serve subscribers around the world with a diverse and growing slate of originals.”

Afineevksy added: “I am tremendously honored that Pope Francis allowed me to witness and create this inspirational monument dedicated to the most pressing issues facing humanity today. His commitment to people around the world will lead us out of this difficult historical moment and into a brighter future. He is a beacon of light in this world for many and strives every day to enlighten people on how to build a bridge to a better tomorrow. It is extremely exciting to partner with discovery+ to bring his story to people around the world on the same day.”

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

Watch the trailer for “Francesco” above.