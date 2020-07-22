Retired US Army Lieutenant General Rips Trump Administration Over ‘Bulls–‘ Militarized Presence in Portland (Video)

“Troops are not to be used as an instrument of protest suppression,” Russel Honoré tells MSNBC

| July 22, 2020 @ 6:57 AM

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré questioned the deployment of unmarked and armed federal troops at protests in Portland, Oregon by the Trump administration, asking, “What kind of bulls— is this?”

In a late-night appearance on MSNBC Tuesday, Honoré said, “They were wearing military uniforms. That uniform represents the cloth of our nation — for people who don’t draw overtime, who serve around the world at the direction of the national command authority — and it’s not to be used as an instrument of protest suppression.”

He scoffed at the use of camouflage uniforms designed to blend into “terrain” in an urban environment. Honoré has experience working in such environments; he was the former joint task force commander in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Also Read: George Floyd's Family Sues City of Minneapolis, Cops Involved in His Death

Honoré continued, “They’re wearing these uniforms as a function of intimidation, to look like warriors. Real soldiers just don’t walk up to people and start beating on them. Real police don’t do that.”

Comparing the agents to an “uncontrolled mob,” he then asked, “What kind of bulls–t is this?”

A clip then rolled of Navy veteran Chris David being hit with batons and tear gas during a Portland protest while he tried to speak to police officers.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed a lawsuit and is seeking a temporary restraining order against the federal agents. She said their tactics have been unlawful. A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
  • Nick Cordero
1 of 30

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE