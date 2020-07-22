Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré questioned the deployment of unmarked and armed federal troops at protests in Portland, Oregon by the Trump administration, asking, “What kind of bulls— is this?”

In a late-night appearance on MSNBC Tuesday, Honoré said, “They were wearing military uniforms. That uniform represents the cloth of our nation — for people who don’t draw overtime, who serve around the world at the direction of the national command authority — and it’s not to be used as an instrument of protest suppression.”

He scoffed at the use of camouflage uniforms designed to blend into “terrain” in an urban environment. Honoré has experience working in such environments; he was the former joint task force commander in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Honoré continued, “They’re wearing these uniforms as a function of intimidation, to look like warriors. Real soldiers just don’t walk up to people and start beating on them. Real police don’t do that.”

Comparing the agents to an “uncontrolled mob,” he then asked, “What kind of bulls–t is this?”

A clip then rolled of Navy veteran Chris David being hit with batons and tear gas during a Portland protest while he tried to speak to police officers.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed a lawsuit and is seeking a temporary restraining order against the federal agents. She said their tactics have been unlawful. A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday.