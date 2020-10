Post-Lockdown Comedy ‘Real People’ in the Works at ABC

ABC is developing a sitcom about families returning to “everyday life” after lockdown, TheWrap has learned.

The single-camera comedy, titled “Real People,” follows a group of “diverse neighboring families who grew close during the lockdown as they struggle to return to everyday life in their own comedic ways,” according to the series logline.

Nedaa Sweiss, a veteran of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and head writer of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will serve as writer and executive producer on the project from ABC Signature.

“Transparent” veteran Nisha Ganatra is attached to direct and executive produce via her company Ladies’ Car Productions. David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer of The District also serve as executive producers on the comedy.

“We love Nedaa and we love this show,” Ganatra said in a statement. “She’s built a rich, cross-cultural world that is both universal and specific. It brings together some of our favorite things–humor, strong & differing points of view, and themes of family and friendship. With ABC’s track record of making fresh, hilarious, and heartfelt shows, it really feels like the perfect home.”

Should it move forward to series, “Real People” would become just the latest to address life in the era of COVID-19. Freeform recently premiered its limited series “Love in the Time of Corona,” which was shot using remote technology and dramatized life in the early days of the stay-at-home orders in the U.S.

NBC’s “Connecting…,” from “Blindspot” creator Martin Gero, is set to premiere later this month, as is Netflix’s Jenji Kohan-produced “Social Distance.” Both series use the video chat format to explore how people keep in touch with loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.