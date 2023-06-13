Trần Anh Hùng’s “The Pot au Feu” has been acquired by Sapan Studios and IFC Films for domestic distribution. Produced by Olivier Delbosc and based upon Marcel Rouff’s novel “La Vie et la Passion de Dodin-Bouffant, gourmet,” the picture is set in late 19th-century France and concerns a relationship between an esteemed chef (Benoît Magimel) and his personal cook (Juliette Binoche), who is also his lover. The catch is Eugénie refuses to marry her employer and lover so, to win her over, the chef does something he has never done before and cooks for her.

To film cuisine in an unprecedented fashion, the director called upon Pierre Gagnaire as Culinary Director to prepare the food prior to filming. There was no fake food on the set and capturing the presentation required unrelenting discipline from technical teams who were bound to almost choreographic movements.

“Trần Anh Hùng’s sumptuous love affair with food can only be matched by yet another simmering performance from Juliette Binoche,” said Sapan Studios’ Head of Film Natalie Difford. “We could not be more thrilled to be working with IFC to bring ‘The Pot au Feu’ to U.S. audiences. Do not come to the theater on an empty stomach!”

“’The Pot au Feu’ is a film about the pleasure of love, about the sensuality of gastronomy, but also about the work of artists practicing an ephemeral art, culinary art that touches the sense of smell, taste and touch. In making the film, I wanted to create a cinematic momentum and musicality that would touch the viewer like a love song. I’m confident that IFC Films and Sapan Studios will be able to give the film the visibility it needs in the U.S. and bring it to success,” said Hùng.

“The Pot au Feu” (French title: “La Passion de Dodin Bouffant”) is directed by Hùng and produced by Olivier Delbosc (Curiosa Films) in coproduction with Gaumont, France 2 Cinéma and UMedia, with the participation of Canal+, France Televisions and Cine+. French and International Distribution is being handled by Gaumont.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC and Sapan Studios with Scott Shooman, Adam Koehler and Natalie Gifford leading discussions with Alexis Cassanet and Sarah Keo Kosal of Gaumont.