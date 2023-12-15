‘Power Book IV: Force’ Renewed for Season 3 on Starz

Beathe easy, “Power Book IV: Force” fans — Christmas has not been canceled for Tommy Egan. On Friday, Starz announced that the hit “Power” sequel series starring Joseph Sikora has been renewed for a third season.

The announcement comes just over a month after the conclusion of Season 2, though likely the fact the SAG-AFTRA strike was still happening at that time contributed to the delay in the renewal news. All episodes of Season 2 are available on the Starz app.

“The fan response to this action-packed season of Force has been incredible,” Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for Starz said in a statement. “They’ve made it clear that they need more Tommy and we’re thrilled to deliver. Christmas has indeed come early!”

“Power Book IV: Force” continues from Starz’ hit 2014-2020 series “Power,” which was created by Courtney Kemp, and follows Tommy Egan (Sikora), formerly the #2 to the Ghost criminal organization who, believed dead by the feds, sets up shop in Chicago and sets out to take over the city’s drug trade by any means necessary.

The second season also starred Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as Tommy’s new partner, Diamond Sampson, Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn, Lili Simmons (“Banshee,” “Ray Donovan”) as Claudia Flynn, Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “A Teacher”) as Vic Flynn, Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as Jenard Sampson, Carmela Zumbado (“You,” “Chicago PD”) as Mireya Garcia, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as Miguel Garcia, Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”) as US Attorney Stacy Marks, Adrienne Walker (“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI”) as Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page, Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” “The Beast”) as “JP” and Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) as D-Mac.

“Power Book IV: Force” is the third installment of what Starz is calling the Power Universe, alongside “Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Book II: Ghost.”

Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) returns as showrunner and executive. Power Universe as a whole executive produced by Kemp, who created and served as showrunner of the original “Power,” through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.