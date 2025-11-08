‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3 Release Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left in the Final Season?

“Power Book IV: Force” is here with its third and final season on Starz.

The hit spinoff from the original Starz series “Power,” follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s best friend in crime Tommy Egan as he leave his work in New York behind to make new trouble in Chicago.

He’s been on a mission to become the city’s biggest drug dealer, and in the midst of it, there’s been some bumps in the road. In Season 3, the show’s final season, Tommy tries his best to permanently cement himself among the largest figures in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in below.

When does “Power Book IV: Force” Season 3 premiere?

“Power Book IV: Force” Season 3 premieres on Friday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. PST on Starz.

When do new episodes air?

New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays.

“Power Book IV: Force” Season 3 episode release schedule:

There will be 10 episodes in Season 3 of “Power Book IV: Force.” Check out the episode release schedule below.

Season 3, Episode 1: “Do or Die” — Friday, Nov. 7

Season 3, Episode 2: “A Seat at the Table” — Friday, Nov. 14

Season 3, Episode 3: “There’s Always a Price to Pay” — Friday, Nov. 21

Season 3, Episode 4: “Invisible Hand” — Friday, Nov. 28

Season 3, Episode 5: “The Last Dance” — Friday, Dec. 5

Season 3, Episode 6 — Friday, Dec. 12

Season 3, Episode 7 — Friday, Dec. 19

Season 3, Episode 8 — Friday, Dec. 26

Season 3, Episode 9 — Friday, Jan. 2

Season 3, Episode 10 — Friday, Jan. 16

Are more episodes on the way?

No new episodes to come after Season 3, as this is the final season of “Power Book IV: Force.”

What is Season 3 of “Power Book IV: Force” about?

Here’s Starz’s description of the show: “Aspiring crime boss Tommy Egan is determined to find a way to balance his personal life with his quest to take over the Chicago drug world. But if he ever wants a chance at becoming kingpin, he will have to poach customers from other factions. With mounting pressure from the coalition, not to mention the Feds, Miguel’s crew, and the Marquez Cartel closing in on him, Tommy must play offense and defense to achieve his goal of becoming Chicago’s biggest connect, while protecting those he loves.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Joseph Sikora, Kris D. Lofton, Isaac Keys, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Adrienne Walker, Miriam A. Hyman, Carmela Zumbado, Anthony Fleming III, Shane Harper and Lucien Cambric.

Watch the trailer?