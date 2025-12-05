Power Women Summit 2025: Jenny Han, Olivia Munn, Chase Infiniti and Rhea Seehorn Stun in the Portrait Studio | Photos

Yvonne Orji, Karen Pittman, Judith Light, Patina Miller and more join photographer Elizabeth Weinberg for an exclusive session

Jenny Han, Patina Miller, Chase Infiniti, Rhea Seehorn and more (Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)
Jenny Han, Patina Miller, Chase Infiniti, Rhea Seehorn and more joined TheWrap's 2025 Power Women Summit. (Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead went off without a hitch on Tuesday as hundreds of women from across the entertainment industry joined founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman for a day filled with empowerment, thoughtful panels and genuine connection at the Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles County.

Standout appearances from “The Summer I Turned Pretty” mastermind Jenny Han; television stars Olivia Munn, Uzo Aduba and Natasha Rothwell; and industry movers and shakers like Starz’s Kathryn Busby and Toni Graphia heralded a day of sold-out mainstage panels and breakout workrooms where trailblazers from film, television, fashion, sports and media shared honest insights about their work, their leadership and the experiences that shaped their paths.

Together, attendees built a meaningful space for collaboration and inspiration. From the energy of Rhea Seehorn and Amanda Zurawski’s opening keynote to the connections made throughout the day, the summit reflected the strength and creativity of the WrapWomen community.

It was a day that provided hope while looking forward to the continued work to be done in the months and years ahead.

TheWrap's 2025 Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead (Chelsea Lauren/Rob Latour/John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Read Next
Power Women Summit 2025: On the Scene With Regina Hall, Rhea Seehorn, Olivia Munn and More | Photos

The day of capped off with an exclusive portrait studio with photographer Elizabeth Weinberg capturing other stars and panelists in attendance like “One Battle After Another” award hopefuls Chase Infiniti and Regina Hall, “All’s Fair” actress and activist Judith Light, Tony winner Patina Miller and many more in all their glory.

Scroll on for the full gallery below.

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Chase Infiniti, Actress, “One Battle After Another”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Chase Infiniti, Actress, “One Battle After Another”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti, Actresses, “One Battle After Another”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Regina Hall, Actress, “One Battle After Another”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Rhea Seehorn, Actress, “Pluribus”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Justine Lupe, Actress, “Nobody Wants This”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Patina Miller, Actress, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Patina Miller, Actress, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Toni Graphia, Executive Producer, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” Patina Miller, Actress, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Hannah Stocking, Actress, Comedian and Creator

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Constance Zimmer, Actor, Director and Advocate

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian , Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC, Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair,” Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, “Hacks” and Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Jenny Han, Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Taylor Rooks, 2x Emmy Award-Nominated Journalist and Producer

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Samantha Tan, Founder, YSE Beauty and Host, “Lipstick on the Rim” Professional Race Car Driver and Team Owner

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Amanda Zurawski, Reproductive Rights Advocate

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO, Geena Davis Institute

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Yahlin Chang, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Malika Andrews, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Betsy Beers, Creative Partner, Shondaland

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Ali Krug, Executive Producer, “The Five Star Weekend” and Producer, Dinner Party Productions

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Simran Baidwan, Executive Producer, “The Pitt”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Molly Smith, Producer, “Die My Love”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Producer, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Michelle Khare, Creator and Host, “Challenge Accepted”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Yazmin Monet Watkins, Poet

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Susan Sprung, Executive director of the Producers Guild of America

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Julie Uhrman, Co-Founder and CEO, Angel City Football Club

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Lynette Howell Taylor, Producer, “Roofman”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Tana Nugent Jamieson, EVP and Co-Head, A+E Studios

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head, Go-to-Market and Content Programming, Google TV

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Olivia Metzger, Partner and Co-Head, New York Office, 3 Arts Entertainment

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Sharon Farber, Grammy Winner, 4x Emmy Award Winner

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Nicole Lapin, Founder, Money News Network

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Amy Leasca, EVP, Partner Management and Strategy, AMC Networks

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Suzanne Cole, EVP, Domestic Media, Universal Pictures

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Jo Ling Kent, Senior Business and Tech Correspondent, CBS News

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Davida Lara, EVP, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Spring Aspers, President, Music, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Kristina Royce, Co-Chair, Matrimonial and Family Law Practice Group, Blank Rome

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Desa Larkin-Boutté, Writer, Producer and Development Executive

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)a

Lina Polimeni, CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, “Hacks”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Briana McElroy, SVP, Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Lionsgate

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Eden Kontesz, Singer, Songwriter and Actress

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Andrea Mara, Author and Associate Producer, “All Her Fault”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Toni Graphia, Executive Producer, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Mimi Leder, Executive Producer, “The Morning Show”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Fara Taylor, Head of Brand, Wild State

Kate Myers
(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Kate Myers, Author, “Excavations” and Co-Executive Producer, “Dig”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Danielle Misher, Head of Global Theatrical Marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Rachel Goldberg, Award-Winning Director, “Neighbors,” “Agatha All Along,” “Gen V”

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Dr. Sara Elizabeth Ivanhoe, Office for Religious and Spiritual Life, Stanford University

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Shayna Weber, Creative Executive, ISA

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Felicity Wren, VP of Development, ISA

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Ingke Purrmann, Co-Founder and CRO, JustWatch Media

](Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Kim Granito, CMO, AMC Networks

(Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

TheWrap's 2025 Power Women Summit, Beverly Hills, California, USA - 2 December 2025
Read Next
A Woman’s Message in the Age of Trump: Find Your Joy, Know Your Value, Keep Your Powder Dry 

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments