Power Women Summit 2025: Jenny Han, Olivia Munn, Chase Infiniti and Rhea Seehorn Stun in the Portrait Studio | Photos

TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead went off without a hitch on Tuesday as hundreds of women from across the entertainment industry joined founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman for a day filled with empowerment, thoughtful panels and genuine connection at the Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles County.

Standout appearances from “The Summer I Turned Pretty” mastermind Jenny Han; television stars Olivia Munn, Uzo Aduba and Natasha Rothwell; and industry movers and shakers like Starz’s Kathryn Busby and Toni Graphia heralded a day of sold-out mainstage panels and breakout workrooms where trailblazers from film, television, fashion, sports and media shared honest insights about their work, their leadership and the experiences that shaped their paths.

Together, attendees built a meaningful space for collaboration and inspiration. From the energy of Rhea Seehorn and Amanda Zurawski’s opening keynote to the connections made throughout the day, the summit reflected the strength and creativity of the WrapWomen community.

It was a day that provided hope while looking forward to the continued work to be done in the months and years ahead.

The day of capped off with an exclusive portrait studio with photographer Elizabeth Weinberg capturing other stars and panelists in attendance like “One Battle After Another” award hopefuls Chase Infiniti and Regina Hall, “All’s Fair” actress and activist Judith Light, Tony winner Patina Miller and many more in all their glory.

Scroll on for the full gallery below.