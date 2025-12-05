Power Women Summit 2025: Jenny Han, Olivia Munn, Chase Infiniti and Rhea Seehorn Stun in the Portrait Studio | Photos

TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead went off without a hitch on Tuesday as hundreds of women from across the entertainment industry joined founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman for a day filled with empowerment, thoughtful panels and genuine connection at the Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles County.
Standout appearances from “The Summer I Turned Pretty” mastermind Jenny Han; television stars Olivia Munn, Uzo Aduba and Natasha Rothwell; and industry movers and shakers like Starz’s Kathryn Busby and Toni Graphia heralded a day of sold-out mainstage panels and breakout workrooms where trailblazers from film, television, fashion, sports and media shared honest insights about their work, their leadership and the experiences that shaped their paths.
Together, attendees built a meaningful space for collaboration and inspiration. From the energy of Rhea Seehorn and Amanda Zurawski’s opening keynote to the connections made throughout the day, the summit reflected the strength and creativity of the WrapWomen community.
It was a day that provided hope while looking forward to the continued work to be done in the months and years ahead.
The day of capped off with an exclusive portrait studio with photographer Elizabeth Weinberg capturing other stars and panelists in attendance like “One Battle After Another” award hopefuls Chase Infiniti and Regina Hall, “All’s Fair” actress and activist Judith Light, Tony winner Patina Miller and many more in all their glory.
Scroll on for the full gallery below.
Chase Infiniti, Actress, “One Battle After Another”
Chase Infiniti, Actress, “One Battle After Another”
Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti, Actresses, “One Battle After Another”
Regina Hall, Actress, “One Battle After Another”
Rhea Seehorn, Actress, “Pluribus”
Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence”
Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence”
Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus”
Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair”
Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair”
Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair”
Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show”
Justine Lupe, Actress, “Nobody Wants This”
Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors”
Patina Miller, Actress, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”
Patina Miller, Actress, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ
Toni Graphia, Executive Producer, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” Patina Miller, Actress, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ
Hannah Stocking, Actress, Comedian and Creator
Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality
Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality
Constance Zimmer, Actor, Director and Advocate
Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author
Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian , Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC, Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair,” Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, “Hacks” and Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author
Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author
Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC
Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC
Jenny Han, Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
Taylor Rooks, 2x Emmy Award-Nominated Journalist and Producer
Samantha Tan, Founder, YSE Beauty and Host, “Lipstick on the Rim” Professional Race Car Driver and Team Owner
Amanda Zurawski, Reproductive Rights Advocate
Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO, Geena Davis Institute
Yahlin Chang, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Malika Andrews, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Betsy Beers, Creative Partner, Shondaland
Ali Krug, Executive Producer, “The Five Star Weekend” and Producer, Dinner Party Productions
Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar
Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming
Simran Baidwan, Executive Producer, “The Pitt”
Molly Smith, Producer, “Die My Love”
Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Producer, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
Michelle Khare, Creator and Host, “Challenge Accepted”
Yazmin Monet Watkins, Poet
Susan Sprung, Executive director of the Producers Guild of America
Julie Uhrman, Co-Founder and CEO, Angel City Football Club
Lynette Howell Taylor, Producer, “Roofman”
Tana Nugent Jamieson, EVP and Co-Head, A+E Studios
Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head, Go-to-Market and Content Programming, Google TV
Olivia Metzger, Partner and Co-Head, New York Office, 3 Arts Entertainment
Sharon Farber, Grammy Winner, 4x Emmy Award Winner
Nicole Lapin, Founder, Money News Network
Amy Leasca, EVP, Partner Management and Strategy, AMC Networks
Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management
Suzanne Cole, EVP, Domestic Media, Universal Pictures
Jo Ling Kent, Senior Business and Tech Correspondent, CBS News
Davida Lara, EVP, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners
Spring Aspers, President, Music, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group
Kristina Royce, Co-Chair, Matrimonial and Family Law Practice Group, Blank Rome
Desa Larkin-Boutté, Writer, Producer and Development Executive
Lina Polimeni, CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, “Hacks”
Briana McElroy, SVP, Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Lionsgate
Eden Kontesz, Singer, Songwriter and Actress
Andrea Mara, Author and Associate Producer, “All Her Fault”
Toni Graphia, Executive Producer, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood”
Mimi Leder, Executive Producer, “The Morning Show”
Fara Taylor, Head of Brand, Wild State
Kate Myers, Author, “Excavations” and Co-Executive Producer, “Dig”
Danielle Misher, Head of Global Theatrical Marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment
Rachel Goldberg, Award-Winning Director, “Neighbors,” “Agatha All Along,” “Gen V”
Dr. Sara Elizabeth Ivanhoe, Office for Religious and Spiritual Life, Stanford University
Shayna Weber, Creative Executive, ISA
Felicity Wren, VP of Development, ISA
Ingke Purrmann, Co-Founder and CRO, JustWatch Media
Kim Granito, CMO, AMC Networks
Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap