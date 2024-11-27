Gold Medalist Jordan Chiles to Give Power Women Summit Keynote

Jordan Chiles, two-time Olympic gymnast, will present the Keynote Address at TheWrap’s 2024 Power Women Summit on Dec. 3 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

As one of the most inspiring and consistent athletes of her generation, Chiles has shattered records, broken barriers and championed critical conversations about body positivity and mental health for female athletes.

From her history-making performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she led Team USA to a gold medal, to her breakout performance at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games securing a silver medal under immense pressure, Chiles has consistently proven herself as a leader and inspiration. Her achievement as one of three Black gymnasts to top the podium at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships further underscores what it means to rise to the occasion.

Off the mat, Chiles has become a powerful advocate for female athletes, using her platform to promote mental wellness, body positivity and empowerment. Her role as the ultimate “hypewoman” for Team USA reflects her ability to uplift others, a skill she carries into every arena she steps into.

The Power Women Summit speaks to Chiles’ story of setting bold goals, overcoming obstacles and inspiring others to reach their highest potential. From her legendary Olympic performances to her history-making achievements as a collegiate athlete at UCLA, Chiles continues to prove that there are no limits to what can be accomplished with determination, resilience and passion.

