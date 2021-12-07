Power Women Summit Kicks Off Tuesday with Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia James

WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology, kicks off Tuesday with a full slate of programming aimed to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s virtual event, taking place from December 7-9, provides three full days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe to promote the theme of “Represent.”

The first day of The Power Women Summit will be hosted by Sharon Waxman (Founder and Editor in Chief, The Wrap); Day 2 will be hosted by Kelly Mi Li (Star and Executive Producer, “Bling Empire”); Day 3 will be hosted by Alexis Ren (Actress, Model and Entrepreneur). The Summit will feature daily programming and access to A-list speaker panels and roundtables including:

Spotlight Conversation with Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”); moderated by Sharon Waxman (Dec. 7)

(“Respect”); moderated by (Dec. 7) Spotlight Conversation with Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”); moderated by Sharon Waxman (Dec. 9)

(“Impeachment: American Crime Story”) and (“Genius: Aretha”); moderated by (Dec. 9) Spotlight Conversation with New York Attorney General Letitia James ; moderated by award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien (Dec. 8)

; moderated by award-winning journalist (Dec. 8) Actors Roundtable: Women Who Lead with Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”), Regina Hall (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), Lily Rabe (“The Tender Bar”), Angelica Ross (“American Horror Story”), Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”), Ritu Arya (“Red Notice”) and Alysia Reiner (“Orange is the New Black”) (Dec. 8)

(“The White Lotus”), (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), (“The Tender Bar”), (“American Horror Story”), (“The Morning Show”), (“Red Notice”) and (“Orange is the New Black”) (Dec. 8) How to Be a Boss with Julia Haart (“My Unorthodox Life”), Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) and Tracy Tutor (“Million Dollar Listing LA”) (Dec. 9)

(“My Unorthodox Life”), (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”), (“Bling Empire”) and (“Million Dollar Listing LA”) (Dec. 9) Next Gen Hollywood Roundtable with Peyton List (“Cobra Kai”), Jordan Alexander (“Gossip Girl”), Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”), Sierra Capri (“On My Block”) and Zoey Luna (“Dear Evan Hansen”) (Dec. 7)

(“Cobra Kai”), (“Gossip Girl”), (“Reservation Dogs”), (“On My Block”) and (“Dear Evan Hansen”) (Dec. 7) How to Be a Superhero in Your Everyday Life with Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek,” “The Beautiful Liar” Podcast”), Nicole Maines (“Supergirl”), Nicole Kang (“Batwoman”) and Azie Tesfai (“Supergirl”) (Dec. 8)

(“Schitt’s Creek,” “The Beautiful Liar” Podcast”), (“Supergirl”), (“Batwoman”) and (“Supergirl”) (Dec. 8) Showrunners Roundtable: From Script to Screen with Courtney Kemp (“Power”), Sera Gamble (“You”), Sarah Burgess (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”), Stacy Rukeyser (“Sex/Life”) and Ali Schouten (“iCarly”) (Dec. 7)

(“Power”), (“You”), (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”), (“Sex/Life”) and (“iCarly”) (Dec. 7) View from the Director’s Chair with Liesl Tommy (“Respect”), Kay Cannon (“Cinderella”), Liz Garbus (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Jamie Babbit (“Only Murders in the Building”) (Dec. 7)

As in past years, the event will feature curated private video Mentor Sessions with a leader in a dedicated field, designed to foster and cultivate growth in three key areas: storytelling, entrepreneurship and changemakers. This year’s mentors include: Shalita Grant (Actor, “You” & Entrepreneur, FOUR NATURAL HAIRCARE), Marla Sokoloff (Director, “Blending Christmas”), Elizabeth Mitchell (Actor, “Outer Banks” & “Lost”), Rikki Hughes (Award-winning Producer & Showrunner), Brianne Tju (Actor, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”), Felicity Wren (VP of Development, ISA), Jasmine Mans (Poet & Author), Elle B. Mambetov (Fashion Buyer, Designer, Activist & Investor), Sarah Adina Smith (Director, “Birds of Paradise”), Alex Bach (Co-President and Producer, Irony Point), Roxanne Avent Taylor (Producer & Co-Founder of the Hidden Empire Film Group), Kourtney Kang (Creator & Showrunner, “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.”), Marissa Jo Cerar (Creator & Showrunner, Women Of the Movement), Tabby Biddle (Women’s Leadership Coach, Strategist & Bestselling Author), Shilpa Yarlagadda (Founder, Shiffon Co.), Vidya Narayanan (Co-founder & CEO of Rizzle), Caren Lettiere (Founder & President, Democracy Clothing), Tasha Smith (Director, “BMF” & “P-Valley”), Eva Orner (Oscar & Emmy award-winning filmmaker, Director of “Burning”), and Lisa Ammerman (Partner and Executive Producer Treefort Media).

Additional highlights of the event include:

Networking opportunities on WrapConnect via Slack

Access to curated brands, special offers and downloadable content inside the PWS Marketplace

“Once again, we are thrilled to welcome thousands of women from all around the globe into our WrapWomen community for three days of powerful and engaging programming,” said Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. “This year’s theme, “Represent,” goes beyond ensuring that all genders, races, abilities, sexual orientations, backgrounds and religions are wholeheartedly represented and embraced. It acts as a message to our industry, which has such a profound impact on our entire culture, that the values we put out into the world deeply matter.”

To register for the event and to view the full program line-up and list of speakers, mentors and additional programming please visit www.thewrap.com/power-women-summit-2021/.

About Power Women Summit

About WrapWomen

WrapWomen is a power base of influential women of entertainment, media, technology and brands committed to changing the face of their industries. Through media and live events, we provide a platform to accelerate the vision of women who are building towards a more equitable world. Our events attract a broad network and community of professional women who are decision-makers and mothers, leaders and wives, innovators and activists. Past speakers include: Chair of the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality Anita Hill; Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren; Democratic Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi; Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss; Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winner Cynthia Nixon; author Margaret Atwood; three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Beach Volleyball, Kerri Walsh Jennings; and NASA Astrophysicist Andrea Razzaghi.

